UFC Fight Night 235 results: Renato Moicano cuts wild promo after blood-soaked win over Drew Dober

Renato Moicano was drenched in his own blood at UFC Fight Night 235, but walked away victorious.

In the co-main event Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Moicano (18-5-1 MMA, 10-5 UFC) defeated Drew Dober (27-12 MMA, 13-8 UFC) by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

The win was earned on the mat as Moicano showed off strong grappling abilities and overcame a nasty second-round gash near his right eye.

Dober consistently denied Moicano’s attempts to advance position, but he struggled to get up off his back as Moicano remained in half guard for much of the fight.

Immediately after the win, Moicano cut a highly anticipated promo on the microphone during which he revealed to the world his 62-year-old father had a baby the day before in Brazil.

The appearance was Moicano’s first since a November 2022 submission of Brad Riddell. He’s now won back-to-back fights and four of his most recent five.

The loss is Dober’s second in three fights. A win over Ricky Glenn is sandwiched between Saturday’s result and a May 2023 loss to Matt Frevola.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 235 results include:

Renato Moicano def. Drew Dober via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Randy Brown def. Muslim Salikhov via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:17

Natalia Silva def. Viviane Araujo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Makhmud Muradov declared no contest (accidental eye poke) – Round 1, 0:11

Charlie Radtke def. Gilbert Urbina via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:47

Molly McCann def. Diana Belbita via submission (armbar) – Round 2, 4:59

Charles Johnson def. Azat Maksum via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Themba Gorimbo def. Pete Rodriguez via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:32

Jung Gyeong Lee def. Blake Bilder via unanimous decision (30-27 30-27, 30-27)

Luana Carolina def. Julija Stoliarenko via TKO (strikes) – Round 3, 4:52

Marquel Mederos def. Landon Quinones via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jamal Pogues def. Thomas Petersen via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie