UFC Fight Night 234 video: Magomed Ankalaev, Johnny Walker make weight for rematch

LAS VEGAS – The main event title for a key light heavyweight bout is official after the headliners made weight Friday.

Ahead of UFC Fight Night 234, which takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1 MMA, 9-1-1 UFC) and Johnny Walker (21-7 MMA, 7-4 UFC) stepped on the scale at the official weigh-ins.

Ankalaev registered at 204.5 pounds, while Walker used part of the non-title allowance, coming in at 205.5 pounds for the rematch of a controversial no contest from UFC 294 in October.

Check out the video from their trips to the scale above.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie