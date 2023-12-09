UFC Fight Night 233: Quick Picks and Prognostications

MMA Junkie analyst Dan Tom breaks down the UFC’s top bouts. Today, we look at the main card for UFC Fight Night 233.

UFC Fight Night 233 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.

Last event’s results: 2-4

Overall picks for UFC main cards in 2023: 119-83-6

Welcome to MMA Junkie’s Quick Picks and Prognostications, where I’ll be giving brief, fight-day breakdowns for UFC main cards.

With that in mind, I hope these write-ups don’t come off as curt or dismissive, as my goal here is to offer quick picks and analysis in a digestible format. All odds listed are provided by FanDuel.

If you’d like more detailed analysis from me, then feel free to check out my weekly show, The Protect Ya’ Neck Podcast.

So, without further ado…

Junyong Park (-180) vs. Andre Muniz (+146)

Jamie Mullarkey (+160) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (-200)

Tim Elliott (-134) vs. Su Mudaerji (+110)

Anthony Smith (+168) vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (-210)

Song Yadong (-385) vs. Chris Gutierrez (+290)

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie