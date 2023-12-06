UFC Fight Night 233 commentary, broadcast plans set: Laura Sanko returns to booth

The UFC wraps up its November schedule Saturday with UFC Fight Night 233, which goes down at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there in “Sin City” to help guide viewers through the experience.

Details of who will work as commentators and analysts for each event have been acquired by MMA Junkie through a person with knowledge of the situation, and you can see the scheduled broadcast team below.

UFC Fight Night 233 broadcast

UFC Apex

The entire UFC Fight Night 233 card streams on ESPN+ in the U.S.

The main card lineup is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET following prelims slated to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

UFC Fight Night 233 desk analysts

Alan Jouban

Veteran broadcaster Karyn Bryant serves as desk anchor and host at UFC Fight Night 233. Retired welterweight Alan Jouban joins her as an analyst during the card and on the post-fight show.

UFC Fight Night 233 roving reporter

Heidi Androl

Heidi Androl is on assignment to conduct pre and post-fight interviews backstage with some of the athletes on the UFC Fight Night 233 card. She will also provide reports with additional real-time updates for the event.

UFC Fight Night 233 octagon announcer

Joe Martinez

Noted octagon announcer Joe Martinez will introduce the fighters before battle at UFC Fight Night 233.

UFC Fight Night 233 cageside commentators

John Gooden will serve as the leading man on the mic from cageside at UFC Fight Night 233.

He’ll command play-by-play and be joined in the booth by retired lightweight contender Paul Felder and Laura Sanko, who gets her first commentary assignment since UFC 293 in September.

