UFC Fight Night 233 bonuses: Tim Elliott’s short-notice acceptance of Su Mudaerji bout pays off

The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including one fighter who stepped up on extremely short notice.

After UFC Fight Night 233, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Check out the winners below.

Performance of the Night: Sung Hyun Park

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: (L-R) HyunSung Park of South Korea punches Shannon Ross of Australia in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Sung Hyun Park considered himself “lucky” after his win over Shannon Ross. He can say that again. Park showcased all his game in a dominant performance against Shannon Ross. And in the end, he landed nice combination of a front kick, punch and knee to drop Ross for the TKO at the 2:59 mark of the second round, good enough for an extra $50,000.

Performance of the Night: Tim Elliott

It’s one thing to win a fight on five days’ notice. It’s another thing to claim an extra $50,000 in the process. That was the case for Tim Elliott as he earned one of the more impressive wins of his career by choking out Su Madaerji with an arm-triangle in the final minute of the first round.

Performance of the Night: Nasrat Haqparast

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Nasrat Haqparast of Germany punches Jamie Mullarkey of Australia in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Nasrat Haqparast put an exclamation mark on a three-fight winning streak by scoring a highlight-reel finish against Jamie Mullarkey. In the first round of their lightweight bout, Haqparast staggered Mullarkey with a hard left Hook and then immediately blitzed in for the finish as he pelted Haqparast with short punch after short punch before landing a knockout blow at the 1:44 mark.

Performance of the Night: Khalil Rountree

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Khalil Rountree Jr. punches Anthony Smith in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Khalil Rountree was hoping to make a statement against former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith – and did he ever. Rountree dominated Smith before pushing his career-best winning streak to five by claiming a vicious third-round TKO win.

