UFC Fight Night 232 video: Chase Hooper finds Jordan Leavitt’s neck for first-round choke

Chase Hooper was engaged in a wild scramble battle on the mat until he found a submission hold that worked.

On the main card of UFC Fight Night 232, Hooper (13-3-1 MMA, 5-3 UFC) and Jordan Leavitt (11-3 MMA, 4-3) immediately went to the grappling game. The result was a few minutes of fun scrambles, near submissions and transitions until Hooper locked in a rear-naked choke at 2:58 of Round 1.

Hooper nearly had an armbar secured at an earlier point in the fight. Leavitt was able to escape and posture up over Hooper, and landed a hard strike that may have momentarily rocked Hooper. However, the fight remained on the ground and Hooper was able to recover and find his way to the rear-naked choke submission for the tap a few moments later.

With the win, Hooper makes it two in a row for the first time during his UFC career. During his post-fight interview, Hooper said he hoped his finish was good enough to secure a bonus, and to plan on seeing him in the octagon more often because he has a baby on the way.

