UFC Fight Night 232 video: Chase Hooper finds Jordan Leavitt’s neck for first-round choke
Chase Hooper was engaged in a wild scramble battle on the mat until he found a submission hold that worked.
On the main card of UFC Fight Night 232, Hooper (13-3-1 MMA, 5-3 UFC) and Jordan Leavitt (11-3 MMA, 4-3) immediately went to the grappling game. The result was a few minutes of fun scrambles, near submissions and transitions until Hooper locked in a rear-naked choke at 2:58 of Round 1.
Hooper nearly had an armbar secured at an earlier point in the fight. Leavitt was able to escape and posture up over Hooper, and landed a hard strike that may have momentarily rocked Hooper. However, the fight remained on the ground and Hooper was able to recover and find his way to the rear-naked choke submission for the tap a few moments later.
With the win, Hooper makes it two in a row for the first time during his UFC career. During his post-fight interview, Hooper said he hoped his finish was good enough to secure a bonus, and to plan on seeing him in the octagon more often because he has a baby on the way.
Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 232 results include:
Chase Hooper def. Jordan Leavitt via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:58
Payton Talbott def. Nick Aguirre via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 0:58
Amanda Ribas def. Luana Pinheiro via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 3:53
Myktybek Orolbai def. Uros Medic via submission (neck crank) – Round 2, 4:12
Joanderson Brito def. Jonathan Pearce via submission (ninja choke) – Round 2, 3:54
Jose Johnson def. Chad Anheliger via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 4:49
Christian Duncan def. Denis Tiuliulin via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:24
Jeka Saragih def. Lucas Alexander via KO (punches) – Round 1, 1:31
Ailin Perez def. Lucie Pudilova via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Trey Ogden vs. Nikolas Motta ends in a no contest (referee error) – Round 3, 3:11
Rafael Estevam def. Charles Johnson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
