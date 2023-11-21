UFC Fight Night 232 reactions: Winning and losing fighters on social media

Since the early days when the sport was anything but a mainstream endeavor, the MMA industry has thrived and survived through various websites, forums, and – perhaps most importantly – social-media platforms.

Fighters interact with fans, each other and many more through the likes of X, Facebook and Instagram, which helps outsiders get a deeper look into the minds of the athletes.

Following Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 232 in Las Vegas, several of the winning and losing fighters, along with their coaches, training partners or family members, took to social media to react to the event or share a message with supporters.

Check out some of those reactions.

* * * *

The defeated

The defeated: Charles Johnson

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzzrXLJp4ke/?img_index=1

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz1hcaIpFwV/?img_index=1

The defeated: Lucie Pudilova

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz34NYsCr3E/

The defeated: Caio Machado

First rule of fight club:

Do not leve to the judges.

We are coming back stronger #ufc — Caio Machado (@bigfootmachado) November 19, 2023

The defeated: Chad Anheliger

I’m very disappointed in my performance. Respect to my opponent- I just couldn’t get my game going. I’m so ready to get back in the gym. I’m not done yet. I will show how great I can be. Thanks for the love. 👊💪🇨🇦 — Chad Anheliger (@ChadAnheliger) November 19, 2023

The defeated: Jonathan Pearce

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzziteSPBgT/

The defeated: Uros Medic

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz13_ihyDet/?img_index=1

The defeated: Luana Pinheiro

https://www.instagram.com/p/Czz_kxbMs9u/

The defeated: Jordan Leavitt

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzzuXRoJoQk/

Story continues

The defeated: Paul Craig

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz4KAMWPSwI/

The no contest

The no contest: Trey Ogden

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz4PkHepMTj/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz1RK1kJYgj/

The victorious

The victorious: Ailin Perez

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz0OM2guplQ/?img_index=2

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz08xG-rCYx/?img_index=2

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz08xG-rCYx/?img_index=2

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz2FsBtvPJg/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz2NKOkPhze/

The victorious: Jeka Saragih

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz1ZkKbrTVX/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz1bT1VMMlz/

The victorious: Christian Duncan

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz0gbwFuB5c/

The victorious: Jose Johnson

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz2x5NWsRs_/

The victorious: Joanderson Brito

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzzcRwqPYGZ/?img_index=1

https://www.instagram.com/p/Czzdp8Zp7l8/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzzzrBRRRbz/

The victorious: Amanda Ribas

https://www.instagram.com/p/Czzt16_pa1P/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Czzyei2ih-y/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Czz0v6ULSjf/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz1YdkpLKPa/

The victorious: Chase Hooper

https://www.instagram.com/p/Czzt3xjJ8am/?img_index=1

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz2fdmnLGjM/

The victorious: Brendan Allen

https://www.instagram.com/p/Czz7MVbrIVT/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz0G_juOl4c/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz1FWXqrWS1/?img_index=1

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz34Lu1sXup/

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie