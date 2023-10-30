UFC Fight Night 231: Make your predictions for Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis

We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 231 event in Sao Paulo.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC Fight Night 231 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC Fight Night 231 takes place Saturday at Ginasio Do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo. The event streams on ESPN+.

Make your picks for the fights below.

Marc Diakiese vs. Kaue Fernandes

Records: Diakiese (16-7 MMA, 7-7 UFC), Fernandes (8-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Past five: Diakiese 2-3, Fernandes 4-1

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 10.30.23): Diakiese (-140), Fernandes (+120)

Montserrat Conejo vs. Eduarda Moura

Records: Conejo (10-3 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Moura (9-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Past five: Conejo 2-3, Moura 5-0

Division: Women’s strawweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 10.30.23): Moura (-440), Conejo (+340)

Denise Gomes vs. Angela Hill

Records: Gomes (8-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Hill (15-13 MMA, 10-13 UFC)

Past five: Gomes 4-1, Hill 2-3

Division: Women’s strawweight

Rankings: Gomes No. 14

Odds (as of 10.30.23): Gomes (-130), Hill (+110)

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vitor Petrino

Records: Bukauskas (15-5 MMA, 3-3 UFC), Petrino (9-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Past five: Bukauskas 4-1, Petrino 5-0

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 10.30.23): Petrino (-240), Bukauskas (+195)

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Records: Fakhretdinov (22-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Zaleski dos Santos (24-7 MMA, 10-3 UFC)

Past five: Fakhretdinov 5-0, Zaleski dos Santos 3-2

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 10.30.23): Fakhretdinov (-345), Zaleski dos Santos (+275)

Victor Hugo vs. Daniel Marcos

Records: Hugo (24-4 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Marcos (15-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Past five: Hugo 5-0, Marcos 5-0

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 10.30.23): Marcos (-250), Hugo (+205)

Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics

Records: Brener (15-3 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Ribovics (12-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Past five: Brener 4-1, Ribovics 4-1

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 10.30.23): Brener (-150), Ribovics (+125)

Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel

Records: Bonfim (19-4 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Pichel (14-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC)

Past five: Bonfim 4-1, Pichel 3-2

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 10.30.23): Bonfim (-440), Pichel (+340)

Armen Petrosyan vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Records: Petrosyan (8-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC), Vieira (9-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC)

Past five: Petrosyan 4-1, Vieira 3-2

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 10.30.23): Petrosyan (-110), Vieira (-110)

Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov

Records: Borralho (14-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC), Magomedov (25-5-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Past five: Borralho 5-0, Magomedov 3-2

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 10.30.23): Borralho (-250), Magomedov (+205)

Don'Tale Mayes vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Records: Mayes (10-5 MMA, 3-3 UFC), Nascimento (10-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC)

Past five: Mayes 3-2, Nascimento 4-1

Division: Heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 10.30.23): Nascimento (-185), Mayes (+155)

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby

Records: Bonfim (15-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Dalby (22-4-1 MMA, 6-3-1 UFC)

Past five: Bonfim 5-0, Dalby 4-1

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 10.30.23): Bonfim (-535),s. Nicolas Dalby (+400)

Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis

Records: Almeida (19-2 MMA, 5-0 UFC), Lewis (27-11 MMA, 18-9 UFC)

Past five: Almeida 5-0, Lewis 2-3

Division: Heavyweight

Rankings: Lewis No. 12, Almeida No. 15

Odds (as of 10.30.23): Almeida (-470), Lewis (+360)

UFC Fight Night 231 fight card (as of Oct. 30, 1 p.m. ET)

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov

Armen Petrosyan vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics

Victor Hugo vs. Daniel Marcos

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vitor Petrino

Denise Gomes vs. Angela Hill

Montserrat Conejo vs. Eduarda Moura

Marc Diakiese vs. Kaue Fernandes

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 231.

