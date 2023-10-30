UFC Fight Night 231: Make your predictions for Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis
We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 231 event in Sao Paulo.
Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC Fight Night 231 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC Fight Night 231 takes place Saturday at Ginasio Do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo. The event streams on ESPN+.
Make your picks for the fights below.
Marc Diakiese vs. Kaue Fernandes
Records: Diakiese (16-7 MMA, 7-7 UFC), Fernandes (8-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Past five: Diakiese 2-3, Fernandes 4-1
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.30.23): Diakiese (-140), Fernandes (+120)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-marc-diakiese-vs-kau” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Montserrat Conejo vs. Eduarda Moura
Records: Conejo (10-3 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Moura (9-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Past five: Conejo 2-3, Moura 5-0
Division: Women’s strawweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.30.23): Moura (-440), Conejo (+340)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-montserrat-conejo-vs” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Denise Gomes vs. Angela Hill
Records: Gomes (8-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Hill (15-13 MMA, 10-13 UFC)
Past five: Gomes 4-1, Hill 2-3
Division: Women’s strawweight
Rankings: Gomes No. 14
Odds (as of 10.30.23): Gomes (-130), Hill (+110)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-denise-gomes-vs-ange” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vitor Petrino
Records: Bukauskas (15-5 MMA, 3-3 UFC), Petrino (9-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC)
Past five: Bukauskas 4-1, Petrino 5-0
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.30.23): Petrino (-240), Bukauskas (+195)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-modestas-bukauskas-v-hYwc” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
Records: Fakhretdinov (22-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Zaleski dos Santos (24-7 MMA, 10-3 UFC)
Past five: Fakhretdinov 5-0, Zaleski dos Santos 3-2
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.30.23): Fakhretdinov (-345), Zaleski dos Santos (+275)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-rinat-fakhretdinov-v-OIOK” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Victor Hugo vs. Daniel Marcos
Records: Hugo (24-4 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Marcos (15-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC)
Past five: Hugo 5-0, Marcos 5-0
Division: Bantamweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.30.23): Marcos (-250), Hugo (+205)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-victor-hugo-vs-danie” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics
Records: Brener (15-3 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Ribovics (12-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC)
Past five: Brener 4-1, Ribovics 4-1
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.30.23): Brener (-150), Ribovics (+125)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-elves-brener-vs-este” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel
Records: Bonfim (19-4 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Pichel (14-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC)
Past five: Bonfim 4-1, Pichel 3-2
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.30.23): Bonfim (-440), Pichel (+340)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-ismael-bonfim-vs-vin” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Armen Petrosyan vs. Rodolfo Vieira
Records: Petrosyan (8-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC), Vieira (9-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC)
Past five: Petrosyan 4-1, Vieira 3-2
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.30.23): Petrosyan (-110), Vieira (-110)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-armen-petrosyan-vs-r” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov
Records: Borralho (14-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC), Magomedov (25-5-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC)
Past five: Borralho 5-0, Magomedov 3-2
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.30.23): Borralho (-250), Magomedov (+205)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-caio-borralho-vs-abu” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Don'Tale Mayes vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
Records: Mayes (10-5 MMA, 3-3 UFC), Nascimento (10-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC)
Past five: Mayes 3-2, Nascimento 4-1
Division: Heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.30.23): Nascimento (-185), Mayes (+155)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-dontale-mayes-vs-rod” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby
Records: Bonfim (15-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Dalby (22-4-1 MMA, 6-3-1 UFC)
Past five: Bonfim 5-0, Dalby 4-1
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.30.23): Bonfim (-535),s. Nicolas Dalby (+400)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-gabriel-bonfim-vs-ni” customer=”mmajunkie”>
Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis
Records: Almeida (19-2 MMA, 5-0 UFC), Lewis (27-11 MMA, 18-9 UFC)
Past five: Almeida 5-0, Lewis 2-3
Division: Heavyweight
Rankings: Lewis No. 12, Almeida No. 15
Odds (as of 10.30.23): Almeida (-470), Lewis (+360)
[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-jailton-almeida-vs-d-iLxC” customer=”mmajunkie”>
UFC Fight Night 231 fight card (as of Oct. 30, 1 p.m. ET)
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)
Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis
Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby
Don’Tale Mayes vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov
Armen Petrosyan vs. Rodolfo Vieira
Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics
Victor Hugo vs. Daniel Marcos
Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vitor Petrino
Denise Gomes vs. Angela Hill
Montserrat Conejo vs. Eduarda Moura
Marc Diakiese vs. Kaue Fernandes
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 231.