UFC Fight Night 231: Make your predictions for Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis

Matt Erickson
·5 min read

We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 231 event in Sao Paulo.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC Fight Night 231 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC Fight Night 231 takes place Saturday at Ginasio Do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo. The event streams on ESPN+.

Make your picks for the fights below.

Marc Diakiese vs. Kaue Fernandes

Records: Diakiese (16-7 MMA, 7-7 UFC), Fernandes (8-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Past five: Diakiese 2-3, Fernandes 4-1
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.30.23): Diakiese (-140), Fernandes (+120)

Montserrat Conejo vs. Eduarda Moura

Records: Conejo (10-3 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Moura (9-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Past five: Conejo 2-3, Moura 5-0
Division: Women’s strawweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.30.23): Moura (-440), Conejo (+340)

Denise Gomes vs. Angela Hill

Records: Gomes (8-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Hill (15-13 MMA, 10-13 UFC)
Past five: Gomes 4-1, Hill 2-3
Division: Women’s strawweight
Rankings: Gomes No. 14
Odds (as of 10.30.23): Gomes (-130), Hill (+110)

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vitor Petrino

Records: Bukauskas (15-5 MMA, 3-3 UFC), Petrino (9-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC)
Past five: Bukauskas 4-1, Petrino 5-0
Division: Light heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.30.23): Petrino (-240), Bukauskas (+195)

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Records: Fakhretdinov (22-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Zaleski dos Santos (24-7 MMA, 10-3 UFC)
Past five: Fakhretdinov 5-0, Zaleski dos Santos 3-2
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.30.23): Fakhretdinov (-345), Zaleski dos Santos (+275)

Victor Hugo vs. Daniel Marcos

Records: Hugo (24-4 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Marcos (15-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC)
Past five: Hugo 5-0, Marcos 5-0
Division: Bantamweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.30.23): Marcos (-250), Hugo (+205)

Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics

Records: Brener (15-3 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Ribovics (12-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC)
Past five: Brener 4-1, Ribovics 4-1
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.30.23): Brener (-150), Ribovics (+125)

Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel

Records: Bonfim (19-4 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Pichel (14-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC)
Past five: Bonfim 4-1, Pichel 3-2
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.30.23): Bonfim (-440), Pichel (+340)

Armen Petrosyan vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Records: Petrosyan (8-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC), Vieira (9-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC)
Past five: Petrosyan 4-1, Vieira 3-2
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.30.23): Petrosyan (-110), Vieira (-110)

Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov

Records: Borralho (14-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC), Magomedov (25-5-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC)
Past five: Borralho 5-0, Magomedov 3-2
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.30.23): Borralho (-250), Magomedov (+205)

Don'Tale Mayes vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Records: Mayes (10-5 MMA, 3-3 UFC), Nascimento (10-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC)
Past five: Mayes 3-2, Nascimento 4-1
Division: Heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.30.23): Nascimento (-185), Mayes (+155)

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby

Records: Bonfim (15-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Dalby (22-4-1 MMA, 6-3-1 UFC)
Past five: Bonfim 5-0, Dalby 4-1
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 10.30.23): Bonfim (-535),s. Nicolas Dalby (+400)

Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis

Records: Almeida (19-2 MMA, 5-0 UFC), Lewis (27-11 MMA, 18-9 UFC)
Past five: Almeida 5-0, Lewis 2-3
Division: Heavyweight
Rankings: Lewis No. 12, Almeida No. 15
Odds (as of 10.30.23): Almeida (-470), Lewis (+360)

UFC Fight Night 231 fight card (as of Oct. 30, 1 p.m. ET)

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

  • Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis

  • Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby

  • Don’Tale Mayes vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

  • Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov

  • Armen Petrosyan vs. Rodolfo Vieira

  • Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics

  • Victor Hugo vs. Daniel Marcos

  • Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

  • Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vitor Petrino

  • Denise Gomes vs. Angela Hill

  • Montserrat Conejo vs. Eduarda Moura

  • Marc Diakiese vs. Kaue Fernandes

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 231.

