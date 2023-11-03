UFC Fight Night 231 commentary, broadcast plans set: Who’s on the call for Sao Paulo return?

The UFC kicks off its November schedule Saturday with UFC Fight Night 231, which goes down at Ginasio Do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo.

As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there in Brazil to help guide viewers through the experience.

Details of who will work as commentators and analysts for each event have been acquired by MMA Junkie through a person with knowledge of the situation, and you can see the scheduled broadcast team below.

UFC Fight Night 231 broadcast

Ginasio Do Ibirapuera

The entire UFC Fight Night 231 card streams on ESPN+ in the U.S.

The main card lineup is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET following prelims slated to start at 6 p.m. ET.

UFC Fight Night 231 desk analysts

Din Thomas

Veteran broadcaster Dan Hellie serves as desk anchor and host at UFC Fight Night 231. Noted MMA coach Din Thomas joins him as an analyst during the card and on the post-fight show.

UFC Fight Night 231 roving reporter

Heidi Androl

Heidi Androl is on assignment to conduct pre and post-fight interviews backstage with some of the athletes on the UFC Fight Night 231 card. She will also provide reports with additional real-time updates for the event.

UFC Fight Night 231 octagon announcer

Bruce Buffer

The most famous octagon announcer in history will do his thing once again at UFC Fight Night 231. The legendary Bruce Buffer will introduce the fighters before battle.

UFC Fight Night 231 cageside commentators

Brendan Fitzgerald, Dominick Cruz, Michael Bisping

Brendan Fitzgerald will serve as the leading man on the mic from cageside at UFC Fight Night 231.

He’ll command play-by-play and be joined in the booth by former UFC champion and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping, as well as former UFC/WEC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 231.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie