UFC Fight Night 231 bonuses: A pair of devastating knockouts awarded $50K

The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including a few devastating finishes.

After UFC Fight Night 231, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Sao Paulo. Check out the winners below.

'Performance of the Night': Vitor Petrino

Nov 4, 2023; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Vitor Petrino (red gloves) fights Modestas Bukauskas (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ibirapuera Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason da Silva-USA TODAY Sports

Vitor Petrino kept his undefeated record intact with another impressive finish. Entering UFC Fight Night 231 after a submission win over Marcin Prachnio at UFC 290, Petrino picked up another stoppage with a big knockout of Modestas Bukauskas. A left hook out of nowhere sent Bukauskas crashing to the canvas, and it was clear no more punches were necessary. Now 3-0 in the UFC, Petrino earns his first Performance of the Night bonus.

'Performance of the Night': Elves Brener

'Fight of the Night': Nicolas Dalby vs. Gabriel Bonfim

Nov 4, 2023; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Nicolas Dalby (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Gabriel Bonfim (red gloves) during the UFC Fight Night at Ibirapuera Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason da Silva-USA TODAY Sports

After the first round, it appeared Nicolas Dalby was in for a long night at the office at the hands of Gabriel Bonfim. However, “Danish Dynamite” ramped up the pressure in Round 2, and put a pace on Gabriel Bonfim that was too much to handle. Punches in bunches and clean knees to the jaw led to a TKO stoppage as Bonfim covered up on the canvas. Dalby took away Bonfim’s undefeated record, and also pocketed an extra $50,000 for his performance in Brazil. Bonfim didn’t leave empty handed though, as he took home an extra $50K for his role in the Fight of the Night.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie