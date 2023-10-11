UFC Fight Night 230 commentary, broadcast plans set: Two former champions on call

The UFC continues its October schedule on Saturday with UFC Fight Night 230, which goes down at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there to help guide viewers through the experience.

Details of who will work as commentators and analysts for each event have been acquired by MMA Junkie through a person with knowledge of the situation, and you can see the scheduled broadcast team below.

UFC Fight Night 230 broadcast

The noted UFC Apex plays host to UFC Fight Night 230

The entire UFC Fight Night 230 card airs streams on ESPN+ in the U.S.

The main card lineup is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET following prelims, which are tentatively slated to start at 4 p.m. ET.

UFC Fight Night 230 desk analysts

Michael Chiesa

Veteran broadcaster Karyn Bryant serves as desk anchor and host at UFC Fight Night 230. UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa and noted MMA coach Din Thomas join her as analysts during the card and on the post-fight show.

UFC Fight Night 230 roving reporter

Heidi Androl

Heidi Androl is on assignment to conduct pre and post-fight interviews backstage with some of the athletes on the UFC Fight Night 230 card. She will also provide reports with additional real-time updates for the event.

UFC Fight Night 230 octagon announcer

Joe Martinez

Noted octagon announcer Joe Martinez will introduce the fighters before battle at UFC Fight Night 230.

UFC Fight Night 230 cageside commentators

Brendan Fitzgerald, Dominick Cruz, Michael Bisping

Brendan Fitzgerald will serve as the leading man on the mic from cageside at UFC Fight Night 230.

He’ll command play-by-play and be joined in the booth by former UFC champion and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping, as well as former UFC/WEC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz.

Additionally, Din Thomas will serve as the coach analyst, providing additional insight to the commentary team.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 229.

