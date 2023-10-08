UFC Fight Night 229 video: Bobby Green upsets Grant Dawson with 33-second knockout

LAS VEGAS – Bobby Green pulled off a massive upset on Saturday when he knocked out Grant Dawson in the first round at UFC Fight Night 229.

Green (31-15-1 MMA, 12-9-1 UFC) came out confident from the outset of the lightweight headliner at the UFC Apex, holding his hands low. He measured up Dawson (20-2-1 MMA, 8-1-1 UFC) and clipped him with a left hand that dropped him. “King” swarmed, and forced referee Keith Peterson to step in just 33 seconds into the contest.

Check out the replay of Green’s finish below (via X):

After submitting Tony Ferguson in August, Green is now riding back-to-back wins at 155-pounds, ending Dawson’s perfect UFC tenure. He wouldn’t make any callouts after the fight, but said he wants to compete again this year.

“I don’t call shots I just take whoever they put in front of me,” Green said in his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier. “I can call names all day. I don’t like to call shots. I want to call a date. I want to fight in December. I want to be the most active fighter this year. I have the most fights of 2023”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie