UFC Fight Night 229 reactions: Winning and losing fighters on social media
Since the early days when the sport was anything but a mainstream endeavor, the MMA industry has thrived and survived through various websites, forums, and – perhaps most importantly – social-media platforms.
Fighters interact with fans, each other and many more through the likes of X, Facebook and Instagram, which helps outsiders get a deeper look into the minds of the athletes.
Following Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 229 in Las Vegas, several of the winning and losing fighters, along with their coaches, training partners or family members, took to social media to react to the event or share a message with supporters.
Check out some of those reactions.
The defeated
The defeated: Johnny Munoz
https://www.instagram.com/p/CyHoXRqpGPu/
The defeated: Kanako Murata
https://www.instagram.com/p/CyKVXp2pKeN/
The defeated: Alexander Hernandez
https://www.instagram.com/p/CyG0DElR5pv
The defeated: Alex Morono
https://www.instagram.com/p/CyFJqNWrRr5
The defeated: Abdul Razak Alhassan
https://www.instagram.com/p/CyJOFzdOupd/
The defeated: Grant Dawson
https://www.instagram.com/p/CyKD6bBJSHT/
The victorious
The victorious: JJ Aldrich
https://www.instagram.com/p/CyISeS0utbi/
The victorious: Aori Qileng
https://www.instagram.com/p/CyHSZYxN4Gr/
The victorious: Vanessa Demopoulos
https://www.instagram.com/p/CyHxVmUr9oM/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CyJFrsZLz-t/
The victorious: Nate Maness
https://www.instagram.com/p/CyHquymRd_t/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CyL5–cpgnP/
The victorious: Karolina Kowalkiewicz
https://www.instagram.com/p/CyHi3ReRqvH/
The victorious: Bill Algeo
https://www.instagram.com/p/CyHhNT0p5NY/
The victorious: Drew Dober
https://www.instagram.com/p/CyHvlAwLlLL/?img_index=1
https://www.instagram.com/p/CyLv-xPrRNM/
The victorious: Joaquin Buckley
https://www.instagram.com/p/CyJXDMSxp2I/
The victorious: Joe Pyfer
https://www.instagram.com/p/CyH5wkwulzc/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CyI89XZLEJV/
The victorious: Bobby Green
https://www.instagram.com/p/CyLnAMlrnTl/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CyLrRffLk_N/
