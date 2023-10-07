UFC Fight Night 229 play-by-play and live results (4 p.m. ET)

LAS VEGAS – UFC Fight Night 229 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT).

UFC Fight Night 229 takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.

In the main event, Grant Dawson (20-1-1 MMA, 8-0-1 UFC) takes on fellow lightweight contender Bobby Green (30-14-1 MMA, 11-9-1 UFC). In the co-feature, Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-5 MMA, 6-5 UFC) meets Joe Pyfer (11-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC) at middleweight.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 4 p.m. ET for the prelims and 7 p.m. ET for the main card on ESPN+. You also can get behind-the-scenes coverage and other event notes from on-site reporter Ken Hathaway (@kenshathaway ) on Twitter.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

JJ Aldrich vs. Montana De La Rosa

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: JJ Aldrich (12-6 MMA, 8-5 UFC), Montana De La Rosa (12-8-1 MMA, 5-4-1 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Johnny Munoz vs. Aori Qileng

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Johnny Munoz (12-3 MMA, 2-3 UFC), Aori Qileng (24-10 MMA, 2-3 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Kanako Murata

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Vanessa Demopoulos (9-5 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Kanako Murata (12-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonca

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Nate Maness (14-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Mateus Mendonca (10-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Diana Belbita vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Diana Belbita (15-7 MMA, 2-3 UFC), Karolina Kowalkiewicz (16-7 MMA, 8-7 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Ion Cutelaba (17-9-1 MMA, 6-8-1 UFC), Philipe Lins (17-5 MMA, 2-3 UFC)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Bill Algeo vs. Alexander Hernandez

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Bill Algeo (17-7 MMA, 4-3 UFC), Alexander Hernandez (14-6 MMA, 6-5 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Drew Dober (26-12 MMA, 12-8 UFC), Ricky Glenn (22-7-2 MMA, 4-4-1 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Joaquin Buckley vs. Alex Morono

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Joaquin Buckley (16-6 MMA, 6-4 UFC), Alex Morono (23-8 MMA, 12-5 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Joe Pyfer

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-5 MMA, 6-5 UFC), Joe Pyfer (11-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Grant Dawson (20-1-1 MMA, 8-0-1 UFC), Bobby Green (30-14-1 MMA, 11-9-1 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

