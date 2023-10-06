UFC Fight Night 229’s Philipe Lins plans to keep winning streak rolling through Ion Cutelaba

LAS VEGAS – Philipe Lins doesn’t see his perfect run at light heavyweight coming to an end against Ion Cutelaba at UFC Fight Night 229 on Saturday.

Lins (17-5 MMA, 3-2 UFC) is undefeated in three fights since dropping down from heavyweight in April 2022, and although Cutelaba (17-8-1 MMA, 6-7-1 UFC) is dangerous, the Brazilian said his confidence has never been higher.

“(I’ve won) three in a row and this make a lot of good things in my head,” Lins told MMA Junkie and other reporters at Wednesday’s UFC Fight Night 229 media day. “The things that I am dreaming for. I am very happy. But I’m focused on my next challenge. I want to keep my win streak.

“It’s a great opportunity to fight (Cutelaba). He’s a great name. … I’m ready for the challenge. It doesn’t matter what he’s doing and what he’s best at. I’m ready.”

Lins, 38, meets Cutelaba on the main card of the event at the UFC Apex. The entire lineup streams on ESPN+.

