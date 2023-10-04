UFC Fight Night 229 commentary, broadcast plans set: John Gooden leads call in Las Vegas

The UFC closes its September schedule on Saturday with UFC Fight Night 229, which goes down at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there to help guide viewers through the experience.

Details of who will work as commentators and analysts for each event have been acquired by MMA Junkie through a person with knowledge of the situation, and you can see the scheduled broadcast team below.

* * * *

UFC Fight Night 229 broadcast

The noted UFC Apex plays host to UFC Fight Night 229

The entire UFC Fight Night 229 card airs streams on ESPN+ in the U.S.

The main card lineup is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET following prelims, which are tentatively slated to start at 4 p.m. ET.

UFC Fight Night 229 desk analysts

Anthony Smith

Veteran broadcaster Karyn Bryant serves as desk anchor and host at UFC Fight Night 229. Retired UFC welterweight veteran Alan Jouban and UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith join her as analysts during the card and on the post-fight show.

UFC Fight Night 229 roving reporter

Charly Arnolt

Charly Arnolt, formerly of WWE and ESPN, is on assignment to conduct pre and post-fight interviews backstage with some of the athletes on the UFC Fight Night 229 card. She will also provide reports with additional real-time updates for the event.

UFC Fight Night 229 octagon announcer

Bruce Buffer

The most famous octagon announcer will do his thing once again at UFC Fight Night 229. Bruce Buffer will introduce the fighters before battle.

UFC Fight Night 229 cageside commentators

Daniel Cormier

John Gooden will serve as the leading man on the mic from cageside at UFC Fight Night 229.

He’ll command play-by-play and be joined in the booth by former two-division UFC champion and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, as well as former lightweight contender Paul Felder.

