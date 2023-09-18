UFC Fight Night 228: Make your predictions for Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot

We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 228 event in Las Vegas.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC Fight Night 228 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC Fight Night 228 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.

Make your picks for the fights below.

Montserrat Rendon vs. Tamires Vidal

Records: Montserrat Rendon (5-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Tamires Vidal (7-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

Past five: Rendon 5-0, Vidal 5-0

Division: Women’s bantamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 09.18.23): Vidal (-250), Rendon (+205)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-montserrat-rendon-vs” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Hannah Goldy vs. Mizuki Inoue

Records: Hannah Goldy (6-3 MMA, 1-3 UFC), Mizuki Inoue (14-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Past five: Goldy 2-3, Inoue 3-2

Division: Women’s strawweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 09.18.23): Inoue (-250), Goldy (+205)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-hannah-goldy-vs-mizu” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Jake Collier vs. Mohammed Usman

Records: Jake Collier (13-9 MMA, 5-8 UFC), Mohammed Usman (9-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Past five: Collier 1-4, Usman 4-1

Division: Heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 09.18.23): Usman (-180), Collier (+150)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-jake-collier-vs-moha” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Cody Brundage vs. Jacob Malkoun

Records: Cody Brundage (8-5 MMA, 2-4 UFC), Jacob Malkoun (7-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC)

Past five: Brundage 2-3, Malkoun 3-2

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 09.18.23): Malkoun (-485), Brundage (+370)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-cody-brundage-vs-jac” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Andre Fialho vs. Tim Means

Records: Andre Fialho (16-7 MMA, 2-4 UFC), Tim Means (32-15-1 MMA, 14-12 UFC)

Past five: Fialho 2-3, Means 2-3

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 09.18.23): Fialho (-200), Means (+165)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-andre-fialho-vs-tim-” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Dan Argueta vs. Miles Johns

Records: Dan Argueta (9-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Miles Johns (13-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC)

Past five: Argueta 4-1, Johns 3-2

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 09.18.23): Argueta (-200), Johns (+165)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-dan-argueta-vs-miles” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Charles Jourdain vs. Ricardo Ramos

Records: Charles Jourdain (14-6-1 MMA, 5-5-1 UFC), Ricardo Ramos (16-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC)

Past five: Jourdain 3-2, Ramos 3-2

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 09.18.23): Jourdain (-125), Ramos (+105)

[opinary poll=”pick-for-charles-jourdain-vs-ricardo-ram” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Bryan Battle vs. A.J. Fletcher

Records: Bryan Battle (9-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC), A.J. Fletcher (10-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC)

Past five: Battle 4-1, Fletcher 3-2

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 09.18.23): Battle (-190), Fletcher (+160)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-bryan-battle-vs-aj-f” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

Records: Marina Rodriguez (16-3-2 MMA, 6-3-2 UFC), Michelle Waterson-Gomez (18-11 MMA, 6-7 UFC)

Past five: Rodriguez 3-2, Waterson-Gomez 1-4

Division: Women’s strawweight

Rankings: Rodriguez No. 8

Odds (as of 09.18.23): Rodriguez (-305), Waterson-Gomez (+245)

[opinary poll=”pick-for-marina-rodriguez-vs-michelle-wa” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Dan Ige vs. Bryce Mitchell

Records: Dan Ige (17-6 MMA, 9-5 UFC), Bryce Mitchell (15-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC)

Past five: Ige 2-3, Mitchell 4-1

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: Mitchell No. 12, Ige No. 14

Odds (as of 09.18.23): Mitchell (-165), Ige (+140)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-dan-ige-vs-bryce-mit” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Records: Rafael Fiziev (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC), Mateusz Gamrot (22-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC)

Past five: Fiziev 4-1, Gamrot 4-1

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: Fiziev No. 7, Gamrot No. 10

Odds (as of 09.18.23): Fiziev (-140), Gamrot (+120)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-rafael-fiziev-vs-mat” customer=”mmajunkie”>

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 228.

