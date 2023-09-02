UFC Fight Night 226 video: Benoit Saint-Denis overwhelms Thiago Moises for Round 2 TKO
PARIS – Benoit Saint-Denis wanted war at UFC Fight Night 226, and he got it.
Saint-Denis (12-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) slugged it out with Thiago Moises (17-7 MMA, 6-5 UFC) in their lightweight bout, bloodying up the Brazilian before swarming him with punches to score the TKO win at the 4:44 mark of Round 2 on Saturday at Accor Arena.
Check out the replay of Saint-Denis’ finish below (via Twitter):
Benoit Saint-Denis poured it on for the TKO win 😤 #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/l61t1Bi5h9
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 2, 2023
Saint-Denis continued to impress since dropping down to lightweight, notching his fourth-straight finish. He proceeded to call out the loser of Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot, and vowed to bring the title to Paris.
Up-to-the-minute results of UFC Fight Night 226 include:
Benoit Saint-Denis def. Thiago Moises via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:44
Volkan Oezdemir def. Bogdan Guskov via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:46
William Gomis def. Yanis Ghemmouri via TKO (body kick) – Round 3, 2:20
Morgan Charriere def. Manolo Zecchini via TKO (body kick) – Round 1, 3:51
Taylor Lapilus def. Caolan Loughran via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Ange Loosa def. Rhys McKee via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Nora Cornolle def. Joselyne Edwards via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Farid Basharat def. Kleydson Rodrigues via submission (arm triangle) – Round 1, 4:15
Jacqueline Cavalcanti def. Zarah Fairn via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-37, 30-27)
