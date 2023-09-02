UFC Fight Night 226 results: Manon Fiorot outlasts Rose Namajunas, calls for title shot

Farah Hannoun
·2 min read

PARIS – Manon Fiorot fought through a nasty headbutt to spoil Rose Namajunas’ flyweight debut at UFC Fight Night 226.

Fiorot (11-1 MMA, 6-0 UFC) stood and traded with Namajunas (11-6 MMA, 9-5 UFC) for three rounds to earn the unanimous decision win. The women’s flyweight contest served as the co-feature at Accor Arena and aired live on ESPN+.

Namajunas started the fight off attacking with the low kick. Fiorot connected with a few solid shots but made sure to dart out of the counter. Namajunas shot for a takedown, but Fiorot easily stuffed it. Namajunas already started to mark up Fiorot’s lead leg. Namajunas shot for another takedown, but Fiorot defended well again. Fiorot landed a nice combination before the end of the round.

Fiorot landed a big right to kick off Round 2, but Namajunas fired back. Namajunas slipped, and Fiorot capitalized by stacking her against the cage to work for a takedown. Namajunas fended off the takedown, but ate a combination off the break.

Namajunas landed a straight left, which pushed Fiorot back. Now Fiorot slipped this time and Namajunas swarmed her to take her back, but Fiorot broke free. An accidental clash of heads caused a big gash on the side of Fiorot’s head. The pair traded punches before the sound of the horn.

In Round 3, Namajunas shot for a takedown, which was once again stuffed by Fiorot. Namajunas shot again shortly after and got Fiorot down for a brief second, but couldn’t keep her down. Namajunas pressured and she appeared to be landing the bigger shots. The pair traded head kicks as Fiorot pressed forward with a combination. Namajunas appeared to stumble Fiorot seconds before the fight ended, closing out the round strong – but it wasn’t enough to get her the win.

After the win, Fiorot called for the winner of the title-fight rematch between champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko, which headlines Noche UFC on Sept. 16.

Up-to-the-minute results of UFC Fight Night 226 include:

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 226.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie