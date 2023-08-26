UFC Fight Night 225 video: Garrett Armfield tees off on Toshiomi Kazama for first-round TKO

It was one-way traffic for Garrett Armfield at UFC Fight Night 225.

Armfield (9-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC) was all over Toshiomi Kazama (10-4 MMA, 0-2 UFC) in their bantamweight bout from the start, unleashing pinpoint combinations. Kazama absorbed a lot of punishment, but it was a right hand from Armfield which sat him down and prompted the referee to swoop in for the stoppage at the 4:16 mark of Round 1 on Saturday at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

Check out the replay of Armfield’s finish below (via Twitter):

THE RIGHT HAND FROM GARRETT ARMFIELD 💥 #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/PF3d7kOILQ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 26, 2023

After a debut loss to David Onama at featherweight, Armfield dropped down to his original weight class to notch his first octagon win.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 225 results include:

Garrett Armfield def. Toshiomi Kazama via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:16

Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Chidi Njokuani via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:16

Song Kenan def. Rolando Bedoya via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Billy Goff def. Yusaku Kinoshita via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:49

JJ Aldrich def. Liang Na via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 4:49

Seungwoo Choi def. Jarno Errens via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

