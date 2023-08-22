UFC Fight Night 225 pre-event facts: Inside Max Holloway’s record-filled resume

The UFC makes its fifth trip to Singapore on Saturday with UFC Fight Night 225, which takes place at Singapore Indoor Stadium and streams on ESPN+.

Two of the most legendary featherweights in octagon history clash in a five-round main event. Former longtime champion Max Holloway (24-7 MMA, 20-7 UFC) takes on Chan Sung Jung (17-7 MMA, 7-4 UFC) in a potential retirement fight for “The Korean Zombie.”

For all the numbers behind both headliners, check out MMA Junkie’s pre-event facts about UFC Fight Night 225.

Max Holloway

Holloway competes in his 26th UFC featherweight bout, the most appearances in divisional history.

Holloway’s total fight time of 6 hours and 37 minutes in UFC featherweight competition is most in divisional history.

Holloway’s 19 victories in UFC featherweight competition are the most in divisional history.

Holloway is one of 12 fighters in UFC history to earn 20 victories with the promotion.

Holloway’s 10 stoppage victories in UFC featherweight competition are the most in divisional history.

Holloway’s eight knockout victories in UFC featherweight competition are most in divisional history.

Holloway’s six third-round stoppage victories in UFC competition are tied with Randy Couture and Yoel Romero for most in company history.

Holloway has landed 100 or more significant strikes in 15 separate UFC fights, the most in company history. No other fighter has more than eight such performances.

Holloway has landed 200 or more significant strikes in three separate UFC fights, the most in company history.

Holloway has landed 3,122 significant strikes in UFC competition, the most in company history.

Holloway has landed 3,366 total strikes in UFC competition are most in company history.

Holloway is the only fighter in UFC history to complete 27 octagon appearances without suffering a knockdown.

Holloway has absorbed 2,086 significant strikes in UFC competition, the most in company history.

Holloway landed 445 significant strikes against Calvin Kattar at UFC on ABC 1, the single-fight UFC record. His 744 significant strike attempts in that bout are also a single-fight record.

Holloway landed 447 total strikes at UFC on ABC 1, the single-fight UFC record. The previous high was 361. His 746 total strike attempts are also a single-fight record.

Holloway landed 141 significant strikes in Round 4 at UFC on ABC 1, the single-round UFC record.

Holloway’s nine fight-night bonuses for UFC featherweight bouts are tied with Cub Swanson and Yair Rodriguez for most in divisional history.

Chan Sung Jung

Jung competes in his 10th consecutive UFC headliner. He’s 5-4 in previous main events.

Jung is the only South Korean fighter in history to challenge for a UFC title. He lost to then-champ Jose Aldo at UFC 163 in August 2013.

Jung is 4-3 since he returned from a more than three-year layoff from competition in February 2017

Jung’s six stoppage victories in UFC featherweight competition are tied for third-most in divisional history behind Holloway (10) and Ricardo Lamas (seven).

Jung’s 6.2-second knockout of Mark Hominick at UFC 140 is the third fastest knockout in UFC history behind Jorge Masvidal’s five-second win at UFC 239 and Duane Ludwig’s six-second finish at UFC Fight Night 3.

Jung is one of two featherweights in UFC/WEC combined history to earn multiple knockout wins in less than one minute. Dan Ige also accomplished the fear.

Jung registered the first twister submission finish in UFC history when he defeated Leonard Garcia at UFC Fight Night 24. Bryce Mitchell and Da’Mon Blackshear are the only other fighters in company history win with the technique.

Jung’s eight fight-night bonuses for UFC featherweight bouts are tied for fourth-most in divisional history behind Holloway (nine), Swanson (nine) and Rodriguez (nine).

Jung is the only fighter in UFC history to earn eight total bonuses in his first eight octagon appearances.

Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith (36-18 MMA, 11-8 UFC) is 7-5 since he moved up to the UFC light-heavyweight division in June 2018.

Smith is 11-7 since he returned to the UFC for a second stint in February 2016.

Smith has earned 33 of his 35 career victories by stoppage. That includes 11 of his 12 UFC wins.

Smith’s seven stoppage victories in UFC light heavyweight competition since 2018 are tied with Paul Craig for most in the division.

Ryan Spann

Ryan Spann (21-8 MMA, 7-3 UFC) has earned 18 of his 21 career victories by stoppage. He’s finished 16 of those wins in Round 1.

Giga Chikadze

Giga Chikadze (14-3 MMA, 7-1 UFC) returns to competition for the first time since Jan. 15, 2022. The 588-day layoff is the longest of his nearly eight-year career.

Chikadze is one of three featherweights in UFC history to start 7-0 with the promotion. Alexander Volkanovski and Arnold Allen also accomplished the feat.

Alex Caceres

Alex Caceres (21-13 MMA, 16-11 UFC) is 11-5 since he returned to the UFC featherweight division in January 2015.

Caceres’ 11 victories in UFC featherweight competition are tied for fourth-most in divisional history behind Holloway (19), Darren Elkins (16) and Swanson (14).

Erin Blanchfield

Erin Blanchfield’s (11-1 MMA, 5-0 UFC) five-fight UFC winning streak at women’s flyweight is tied with Manon Fiorot for the longest active streak in the division.

Blanchfield’s five-fight UFC winning streak at women’s flyweight is tied for second-longest in divisional history behind Valentina Shevchenko (nine).

Blanchfield has earned all three of her UFC stoppage victories by submission.

Blanchfield’s three submission victories in UFC women’s flyweight competition are tied with Montana De La Rosa and Karine Silva for second-most in divisional history behind Gillian Robertson (six).

Blanchfield has landed at least one takedown in four of her five UFC appearances.

Blanchfield’s seven takedowns landed at UFC 269 are tied for the single-fight record for a UFC women’s flyweight bout.

Taila Santos

Taila Santos’ (19-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) three knockdowns landed in UFC competition are tied with Ariane Lipski for most in divisional history.

Santos absorbs just 2.32 significant strikes per minute in UFC women’s flyweight competition, the second-lowest rate in divisional history behind Shevchenko (1.67).

Santos has earned three of her four UFC victories by decision.

Chidi Njokuani vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Chidi Njokuani

Chidi Njokuani’s (22-9 MMA, 2-2 UFC) 16-second victory at UFC Fight Night 200 marked the second-fastest debut in UFC middleweight history behind Marc Weir’s 10-second win at UFC 38.

Michal Oleksiejczuk (18-6 MMA, 6-4 UFC) is 2-1 since he dropped to the UFC middleweight division in August 2022.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 225.

UFC research analyst and live statistics producer Michael Carroll contributed to this story. Follow him on Twitter @MJCflipdascript.

