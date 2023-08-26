UFC Fight Night 225 play-by-play and live results (5 a.m. ET)
UFC Fight Night 225 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 5 a.m. ET (2 a.m. PT).
UFC Fight Night 225 takes place at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore, which is 12 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time. The event streams on ESPN+.
In the main event, former featherweight champion Max Holloway (24-7 MMA, 20-7 UFC) takes on “The Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung (17-7 MMA, 7-4 UFC). In the co-feature, former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith (36-18 MMA, 11-8 UFC) meets Ryan Spann (21-8 MMA, 7-3 UFC) in a rematch.
Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 5 a.m. ET for the prelims and 8 a.m. ET for the main card on ESPN+.
Enjoy the fights, everyone.
Seungwoo Choi vs. Jarno Errens
Records: Seungwoo Choi (10-6 MMA, 3-5 UFC), Jarno Errens (13-4-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
JJ Aldrich vs. Liang Na
Records: JJ Aldrich (11-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC), Liang Na (19-6 MMA, 0-2 UFC)
Division: Women’s flyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Billy Goff vs. Yusaku Kinoshita
Records: Billy Goff (8-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Yusaku Kinoshita (6-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Rolando Bedoya vs. Song Kenan
Records: Rolando Bedoya (14-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Song Kenan (19-7 MMA, 4-3 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Chidi Njokuani vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Records: Chidi Njokuani (22-9 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Michal Oleksiejczuk (18-6 MMA, 6-4 UFC)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Garrett Armfield vs. Toshiomi Kazama
Records: Garrett Armfield (8-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Toshiomi Kazama (10-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Lukasz Brzeski vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
Records: Lukasz Brzeski (8-3-1 MMA, 0-2 UFC), Waldo Cortes-Acosta (9-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Parker Porter vs. Junior Tafa
Records: Parker Porter (14-8 MMA, 4-3 UFC), Junior Tafa (4-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos
Records: Erin Blanchfield (11-1 MMA, 5-0 UFC), Taila Santos (19-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC)
Division: Women’s flyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Fernie Garcia vs. Rinya Nakamura
Records: Fernie Garcia (10-3 MMA, 0-2 UFC), Rinya Nakamura (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Alex Caceres vs. Giga Chikadze
Records: Alex Caceres (21-13 MMA, 16-11 UFC), Giga Chikadze (14-3 MMA, 7-1 UFC)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann
Records: Anthony Smith (36-18 MMA, 11-8 UFC), Ryan Spann (21-8 MMA, 7-3 UFC)
Division: Light heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung
Records: Max Holloway (24-7 MMA, 20-7 UFC), Chan Sung Jung (17-7 MMA, 7-4 UFC)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
