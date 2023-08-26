UFC Fight Night 225 bonuses: Max Holloway’s Fight of Night dedicated to Lahaina, Maui

The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including Fight of the Night to its headliners.

After UFC Fight Night 225, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Singapore. Check out the winners below.

Performance of the Night: Michal Oleksiejczuk

Michal Oleksiejczuk

Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Chidi Njokuani via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:16

After some back-and-forth that seemed to be going more his opponent’s way, Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-6 MMA, 7-4 UFC) almost seemed to think “Enough is enough” against Chidi Njokuani (22-10 MMA, 2-3 UFC). Oleksiejczuk rallied, got a takedown, then pounded Njokuani out for his third career bonus.

Performance of the Night: Junior Tafa

Junior Tafa

Junior Tafa def. Parker Porter via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 1:24

Junior Tafa (5-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) seemed to be landing with ease against Parker Porter (14-8 MMA, 4-3 UFC) in their heavyweight banger to open the main card. He kept backing Porter up with punches, then put his lights out with a monster shot quickly into the first round to put a stamp on his first UFC win.

Fight of the Night: Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung

Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung

Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung knockout (punch) – Round 3, 0:23

It was one of the most emotional Fight of the Night winners in recent memory, from the fighters’ walks to the cage until their walks back. Max Holloway (25-7 MMA, 21-7 UFC) carried the weight of the people of Hawaii – in particular, Lahaina on Maui – after the devastating wildfires earlier this month. He delivered in a slugfest with “The Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung (17-8 MMA, 7-5 UFC). In a flurry of punches from each fighter early in the third, Holloway landed flush just before Jung’s punch hit, and that was it. “Zombie,” a two-time title challenger, announced his retirement after the fight.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie