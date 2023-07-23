UFC Fight Night 224 winner Tom Aspinall: Jon Jones knowing I exist is ‘a win itself’

LONDON – Tom Aspinall is glad he got UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones’ attention.

Aspinall (13-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) ran through Marcin Tybura (24-8 MMA, 11-7 UFC) for a first-round TKO Saturday in the UFC Fight Night 224 headliner at The O2.

Aspinall mapped out a plan to fight the winner of Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac, which headlines UFC Fight Night in Paris on Sept. 2. After that, he’s eyeing Jones, and thinks he has what it takes to beat him. Jones’ response was short, but at least Aspinall knows he was watching.

“Sounds good lol.”

Sounds good lol — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 22, 2023

“Jon Jones knows I exist,” Aspinall told reporters at his UFC Fight Night 224 post-fight news conference. “Woo-hoo! That’s a win itself. I’m buzzing with that. What I want to do, and I’ve been saying it all week, is: I want to win my fights going forward, of course. But also, another goal of mine is I want to motivate Jon Jones to stick around and fight me. That is my absolute dream.”

Jones is slated for his first title defense against Stipe Miocic in the UFC 295 headliner on Nov. 11 at Madison Square Garden. No one has been able to solve the Jones puzzle, but Aspinall explains why he thinks he’s the man to do it.

“I think I match up well,” Aspinall said. “It’s a dream fight of mine. I think I’m young and I’m fresh. I’ve not got loads of miles on the clock. I’m big. I can do everything well. I’m fast, I’m strong, I’m heavy, which is unlike a lot of his opponents who he’s fought in the past. I just think I bring something different to him, and I think he knows that, as well.”

