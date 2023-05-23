UFC Fight Night 224 winner Diego Ferreira happy to prove he’s ‘not just a jiu-jitsu fighter’ with KO of Michael Johnson

LAS VEGAS – Diego Ferreira got to show he’s more than just a threat on the ground at UFC Fight Night 224.

Ferreira (18-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC) knocked out Michael Johnson (21-19 MMA, 13-15 UFC) in the third round this past Saturday at the UFC Apex.

Most of Ferreira’s career finishes have come by submission, but he was able to show off another wrinkle to his game with a perfect overhand right that shut Johnson’s lights out.

“Let me come back a new fighter,” Ferreira told reporters at the post-fight news conference. “Let me come back as a new MMA fighter, not just a jiu-jitsu fighter with how everybody thinks I am. I proved today that’s what I came for. I came with the mission we planned, and I really did the plan we came for.”

Ferreira snapped a three-fight losing skid after returning from a 17-month layoff, which made the victory that much sweeter for The Fortis MMA fighter.

“I never fought with so much pressure in my life, especially with the last three losses I had,” Ferreira said. “To come back and TKO perfect with someone that level. We fought so many guys better than – like champions. So, for me it was great, and I’m proud of myself. For me right now, I really want to get to the rankings. I want to fight some guys before I go to the rankings, but my goal is getting closer to the belt again.”

