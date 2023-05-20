UFC Fight Night 224 video: Viacheslav Borshchev sits down Hayisaer Maheshate with thunderous right

Viacheslav Borshchev’s power was too much for Hayisaer Maheshate.

Borshchev (7-3 MMA, 2-2 UFC) knocked down Maheshate (9-3 MMA, 1-2 UFC) multiple times en route to a second-round TKO in their lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night 224 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Borshchev’s finish didn’t come without adversity. The Team Alpha Male fighter was poked in the eye badly in Round 1 and said he couldn’t see anything out of his left eye.

But that didn’t seem to impact his performance as he closed out Round 1 with a knockdown. Borshchev continued to tag Maheshate in Round 2, until he caught him with a big right which led to the stoppage in the 2:37 mark (via Twitter):

SLAVA CLAUS WITH A HUGE SECOND ROUND FINISH 🎅 #UFCVegas73 pic.twitter.com/PypFH7uARC — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 20, 2023

With the win, Borshchev snapped a two-fight losing skid. Six of his seven career wins have come by knockout.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 224 results include:

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 224.

Related

UFC Fight Night 224 play-by-play and live results UFC Fight Night 224: Official scorecards from Las Vegas UFC Fight Night 224: Best photos from Las Vegas

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie