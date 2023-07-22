UFC Fight Night 224 video: Jonny Parsons swarms Danny Roberts for second-round TKO, calls out Paddy Pimblett

LONDON – Danny Roberts showed incredible heart, but Jonny Parsons proved to be too much to handle.

Parsons (9-3 MMA, 1-0 UFC) and Roberts (18-8 MMA, 7-7 UFC) engaged in a Rock ’em Sock ’em Robots-like fight to thrill the crowd. Parsons was able to wobble Roberts on multiple occasions, until a knee off the break followed by a combination dropped and finished the Brit at the 4:57 mark of Round 2 Saturday at The O2.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Check out the replay of Parson’s finish below (via Twitter):

JONNY PARSONS WITH SECONDS LEFT IN THE ROUND 😲 #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/DUn027uR21 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 22, 2023

After making good on his UFC debut, Parsons took the mic to call out Paddy Pimblett.

“Hey Paddy, do you want to slug, or not? Because I’m ‘The Sluggernaut,’ Parsons said. “Let’s go. I’ll go down to lightweight and I’ll knock that stupid haircut off your head. Let’s go.”

Related

UFC Fight Night 224 play-by-play and live results

UFC Fight Night 224: Official scorecards from London

UFC Fight Night 224: Quick picks and prognostications

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 224 results include:

Jonny Parsons def. Danny Roberts via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:57

Joel Alvarez def. Marc Diakiese via submission (D’Arce choke) – Round 2, 4:26

Mick Parkin def. Jamal Pogues via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Makhmud Muradov def. Bryan Barberena via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ketlen Vieira def. Pannie Kianzad via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Chris Duncan def. Yanal Ashmouz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Bruna Brasil def. Shauna Bannon via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Jafel Filho def. Daniel Barez via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 1, 1:34

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 224.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie