UFC Fight Night 224 video: Mackenzie Dern, Angela Hill make weight for main event

LAS VEGAS – The final UFC main event of May is official after Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill made weight for UFC Fight Night 224.

Dern (12-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) and Hill (15-12 MMA, 10-12 UFC) will both seek their first headlining victory Saturday when they meet in a key strawweight clash at the UFC Apex. The card streams on ESPN+.

Before they step on the scale, though, the pair had to make weight. They did so Friday morning, with Dern tipping the scale at 115 pounds while Hill registered at 114.5.

Check out the video above to see both women make weight for UFC Fight Night 224.

