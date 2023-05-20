UFC Fight Night 224 play-by-play and live results

LAS VEGAS – UFC Fight Night 224 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT).

UFC Fight Night 224 takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main card streams on ESPN+ following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

In the main event, Mackenzie Dern (12-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) takes on Angela Hill (15-12 MMA, 10-12 UFC) in a women’s strawweight bout. In the co-feature, Anthony Hernandez (10-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) meets Edmen Shahbazyan (12-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC) at middleweight.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 4 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN2/ESPN+ and 7 p.m. ET for the main card on ESPN+.

Themba Takura Gorimbo vs. Takashi Sato

Records: Themba Takura Gorimbo (10-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Takashi Sato (16-6 MMA, 2-4 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Victoria Leonardo vs. Natalia Silva

Records: Victoria Leonardo (9-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Natalia Silva (14-5-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Nick Fiore vs. Chase Hooper

Records: Nick Fiore (6-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Chase Hooper (11-3-1 MMA, 3-3 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Ilir Latifi vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Records: Ilir Latifi (16-8 MMA, 9-6 UFC), Rodrigo Nascimento (9-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Orion Cosce vs. Gilbert Urbina

Records: Orion Cosce (8-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Gilbert Urbina (6-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Division: 172.5-pound catchweight (Cosce missed the welterweight limit)

Broadcast: ESPN+

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Records: Vanessa Demopoulos (9-4 MMA, 3-1 UFC), Karolina Kowalkiewicz (14-7 MMA, 7-7 UFC)

Division: 117.5-pound catchweight (Demopoulos missed the women’s strawweight limit)

Broadcast: ESPN+

Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Hayisaer Maheshate

Records: Viacheslav Borshchev (6-3 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Hayisaer Maheshate (9-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Diego Ferreira vs. Michael Johnson

Records: Diego Ferreira (17-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC), Michael Johnson (21-18 MMA, 13-14 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Joaquin Buckley vs. Andre Fialho

Records: Joaquin Buckley (15-6 MMA, 5-4 UFC), Andre Fialho (16-6 MMA, 2-3 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Emily Ducote vs. Loopy Godinez

Records: Emily Ducote (12-7 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Loopy Godinez (9-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC)

Division: 120-pound contract weight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Anthony Hernandez vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Records: Anthony Hernandez (10-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC), Edmen Shahbazyan (12-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill

Records: Mackenzie Dern (12-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC), Angela Hill (15-12 MMA, 10-12 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

