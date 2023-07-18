UFC Fight Night 224 commentary team, broadcast plans set: Michael Bisping calls fights on native soil

The UFC schedule continues this week with UFC Fight Night 224 on Saturday at The O2 in London.

As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there to help guide viewers through the experience.

Details of who will work as commentators and analysts for each event have been acquired by MMA Junkie through a person with knowledge of the situation, and you can see the scheduled broadcast team below.

UFC Fight Night 224 broadcast

The 02 London

The entire UFC Fight Night 224 card airs streams on ESPN+ in the U.S.

The main card lineup is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET following prelims, which are tentatively slated to start at 12:00 p.m. ET.

UFC Fight Night 224 desk analysts

Laura Sanko

Veteran broadcaster Karyn Bryant serves as desk anchor and host at UFC Fight Night 224. UFC commentator Laura Sanko and noted MMA coach Din Thomas join her as analysts during the card and on the post-fight show.

UFC Fight Night 224 roving reporter

Charly Arnolt

Charly Arnolt, formerly of WWE and ESPN, is on assignment to conduct pre and post-fight interviews backstage with some of the athletes on the UFC Fight Night 224 card. She will also provide reports with additional real-time updates for the event.

UFC Fight Night 224 octagon announcer

Bruce Buffer

The most famous octagon announcer will do his thing once again at UFC Fight Night 224. Bruce Buffer will introduce the fighters before battle.

UFC Fight Night 224 cageside commentators

John Gooden will serve as the leading man on the mic from cageside at UFC Fight Night 224.

He’ll command play-by-play and be joined in the booth by former UFC middleweight champion and UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping, as well as retired lightweight contender Paul Felder.

Additionally, Thomas will serve as the coach analyst, providing additional insight to the commentary team.

