UFC Fight Night 224 bonuses: Diego Ferriera’s crushing KO among four $50,000 winners

The UFC handed out four bonuses after Saturday’s card, rewarding fighters for their finishing efforts and an intense fight that went the distance.

After UFC Fight Night 224, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Check out the winners below.

'Performance of the Night': Viacheslav Borshchev

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 20: (L-R) Viacheslav Borshchev of Russia punches Maheshate of China in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Viacheslav Borshchev got back in the win column in impressive fashion with a devastating knockout of Hayisaer Maheshate in the second round. Borshchev is just four fights into his UFC career, and both of his wins have come by Performance of the Night-earning stoppages.

'Performance of the Night': Diego Ferreira

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 20: (L-R) Diego Ferreira of Brazil punches Michael Johnson in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Diego Ferreira added a new highlight to his reel, and it might be the best finish of his 14-fight UFC career. After dealing with the hand speed and sharp counters from Michael Johnson, Ferrier found the opening he needed with a huge right hand to stiffen his opponent. Johnson’s lights were out as he crashed to the canvas. The win halted a three-fight skid for Ferreira, and the knockout was so spectacular that it earned him his sixth UFC bonus.

'Fight of the Night': Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 20: (R-L) Mackenzie Dern faces Angela Hill in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 20, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The main event of UFC Fight Night 224 between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill delivered beyond expectations. Even though it was mostly one-way traffic for Dern behind her relentless offensive pressure, Hill’s resilience and toughness made the fight an incredible watch until the very end. Dern walked out of the octagon with her hand raised, but both women earned an extra $50,000 for their efforts in the marquee slot.

