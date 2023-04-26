UFC Fight Night 223: Make your predictions for Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon (Updated)

We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 223 event in Las Vegas.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC Fight Night 223 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC Fight Night 223 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main card streams on ESPN+ following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Make your picks for the fights below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 223.

Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

Records: Hailey Cowan (7-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Jamey-Lyn Horth (5-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Past five: Cowan 4-1, Horth 5-0

Division: Women’s bantamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.17.23): Cowan -115, Horth -105

Marcus McGhee vs. Journey Newson

Records: Marcus McGhee (6-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Journey Newson (10-4 MMA, 1-3 UFC)

Past five: McGhee 4-1, Newson 2-3

Division: 140-pound contract weight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.26.23): N/A

Josh Quinlan vs. Trey Waters

Records: Josh Quinlan (6-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Trey Waters (7-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Past five: Quinlan 5-0, Waters 4-1

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.26.23): Quinlan -150, Waters +130

Irina Alekseeva vs. Stephanie Egger

Records: Irina Alekseeva (4-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Stephanie Egger (8-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC)

Past five: Alekseeva 4-1, Egger 3-2

Division: Women’s bantamweight

Rankings: Egger honorable mention

Odds (as of 04.26.23): Alekseeva +240, Egger -300

Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson

Records: Cody Durden (14-4-1 MMA, 3-2-1 UFC), Charles Johnson (13-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC)

Past five: Durden 3-2, Johnson 3-2

Division: Flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.26.23): Durden +140, Johnson -165

Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez

Records: Natan Levy (8-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Pete Rodriguez (5-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Past five: Levy 4-1, Rodriguez 4-1

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.26.23): Levy -275, Rodriguez +225

Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier

Records: Martin Buday (11-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Jake Collier (13-8 MMA, 5-7 UFC)

Past five: Buday 5-0, Collier 2-3

Division: Heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.26.23): Buday -110, Collier -110

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Marcos Rogerio

Records: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (9-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Marcos Rogerio (20-8-1 MMA, 9-6 UFC)

Past five: Cortes-Acosta 5-0, Rogerio 3-2

Division: Heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.26.23): Cortes-Acosta +130, Rogerio -160

Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla

Records: Julian Erosa (28-10 MMA, 6-6 UFC), Fernando Padilla (14-4 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Past five: Erosa 3-2, Padilla 4-1

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.26.23): Erosa -155, Padilla +130

Cody Brundage vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Records: Cody Brundage (8-3 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Rodolfo Vieira (8-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC)

Past five: Brundage 3-2, Vieira 3-2

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.26.23): Brundage +220, Vieira -275

Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Records: Caio Borralho (13-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Michal Oleksiejczuk (18-5 MMA, 6-3 UFC)

Past five: Borralho 5-0, Oleksiejczuk 4-1

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.26.23): Borralho -300, Oleksiejczuk +240

Ricky Simon vs. Song Yadong

Records: Ricky Simon (20-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC), Song Yadong (19-7-1 MMA, 8-2-1 UFC)

Past five: Simon 5-0, Yadong 3-2

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: Simon No. 9

Odds (as of 04.26.23): Simon -135, Yadong +110

UFC Fight Night 223 fight card (as of April 26, 3:15 p.m. ET)

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Ricky Simon vs. Song Yadong

Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Cody Brundage vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Marcos Rogerio

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier

Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez

Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson

Irina Alekseeva vs. Stephanie Egger

Josh Quinlan vs. Trey Waters

Marcus McGhee vs. Journey Newson

Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie