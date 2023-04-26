UFC Fight Night 223: Make your predictions for Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon (Updated)
We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 223 event in Las Vegas.
Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC Fight Night 223 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC Fight Night 223 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main card streams on ESPN+ following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+.
Make your picks for the fights below.
Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
Records: Hailey Cowan (7-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Jamey-Lyn Horth (5-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Past five: Cowan 4-1, Horth 5-0
Division: Women’s bantamweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.17.23): Cowan -115, Horth -105
Marcus McGhee vs. Journey Newson
Records: Marcus McGhee (6-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Journey Newson (10-4 MMA, 1-3 UFC)
Past five: McGhee 4-1, Newson 2-3
Division: 140-pound contract weight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.26.23): N/A
Josh Quinlan vs. Trey Waters
Records: Josh Quinlan (6-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Trey Waters (7-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Past five: Quinlan 5-0, Waters 4-1
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.26.23): Quinlan -150, Waters +130
Irina Alekseeva vs. Stephanie Egger
Records: Irina Alekseeva (4-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Stephanie Egger (8-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC)
Past five: Alekseeva 4-1, Egger 3-2
Division: Women’s bantamweight
Rankings: Egger honorable mention
Odds (as of 04.26.23): Alekseeva +240, Egger -300
Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson
Records: Cody Durden (14-4-1 MMA, 3-2-1 UFC), Charles Johnson (13-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC)
Past five: Durden 3-2, Johnson 3-2
Division: Flyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.26.23): Durden +140, Johnson -165
Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez
Records: Natan Levy (8-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Pete Rodriguez (5-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC)
Past five: Levy 4-1, Rodriguez 4-1
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.26.23): Levy -275, Rodriguez +225
Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier
Records: Martin Buday (11-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Jake Collier (13-8 MMA, 5-7 UFC)
Past five: Buday 5-0, Collier 2-3
Division: Heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.26.23): Buday -110, Collier -110
Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Marcos Rogerio
Records: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (9-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Marcos Rogerio (20-8-1 MMA, 9-6 UFC)
Past five: Cortes-Acosta 5-0, Rogerio 3-2
Division: Heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.26.23): Cortes-Acosta +130, Rogerio -160
Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla
Records: Julian Erosa (28-10 MMA, 6-6 UFC), Fernando Padilla (14-4 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Past five: Erosa 3-2, Padilla 4-1
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.26.23): Erosa -155, Padilla +130
Cody Brundage vs. Rodolfo Vieira
Records: Cody Brundage (8-3 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Rodolfo Vieira (8-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC)
Past five: Brundage 3-2, Vieira 3-2
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.26.23): Brundage +220, Vieira -275
Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Records: Caio Borralho (13-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Michal Oleksiejczuk (18-5 MMA, 6-3 UFC)
Past five: Borralho 5-0, Oleksiejczuk 4-1
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.26.23): Borralho -300, Oleksiejczuk +240
Ricky Simon vs. Song Yadong
Records: Ricky Simon (20-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC), Song Yadong (19-7-1 MMA, 8-2-1 UFC)
Past five: Simon 5-0, Yadong 3-2
Division: Bantamweight
Rankings: Simon No. 9
Odds (as of 04.26.23): Simon -135, Yadong +110
UFC Fight Night 223 fight card (as of April 26, 3:15 p.m. ET)
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
Ricky Simon vs. Song Yadong
Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Cody Brundage vs. Rodolfo Vieira
Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla
Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Marcos Rogerio
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)
Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier
Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez
Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson
Irina Alekseeva vs. Stephanie Egger
Josh Quinlan vs. Trey Waters
Marcus McGhee vs. Journey Newson
Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth