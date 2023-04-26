UFC Fight Night 223: Make your predictions for Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon (Updated)

We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 223 event in Las Vegas.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC Fight Night 223 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC Fight Night 223 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main card streams on ESPN+ following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Make your picks for the fights below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 223.

Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

Records: Hailey Cowan (7-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Jamey-Lyn Horth (5-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Past five: Cowan 4-1, Horth 5-0
Division: Women’s bantamweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.17.23): Cowan -115, Horth -105

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-hailey-cowan-vs-jame” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Marcus McGhee vs. Journey Newson

Records: Marcus McGhee (6-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Journey Newson (10-4 MMA, 1-3 UFC)
Past five: McGhee 4-1, Newson 2-3
Division: 140-pound contract weight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.26.23): N/A

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-marcus-mcghee-vs-jou” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Josh Quinlan vs. Trey Waters

Records: Josh Quinlan (6-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Trey Waters (7-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Past five: Quinlan 5-0, Waters 4-1
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.26.23): Quinlan -150, Waters +130

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-josh-quinlan-vs-trey” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Irina Alekseeva vs. Stephanie Egger

Records: Irina Alekseeva (4-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Stephanie Egger (8-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC)
Past five: Alekseeva 4-1, Egger 3-2
Division: Women’s bantamweight
Rankings: Egger honorable mention
Odds (as of 04.26.23): Alekseeva +240, Egger -300

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-irina-alekseeva-vs-s-IV5r” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson

Records: Cody Durden (14-4-1 MMA, 3-2-1 UFC), Charles Johnson (13-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC)
Past five: Durden 3-2, Johnson 3-2
Division: Flyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.26.23): Durden +140, Johnson -165

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-cody-durden-vs-charl” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez

Records: Natan Levy (8-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Pete Rodriguez (5-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC)
Past five: Levy 4-1, Rodriguez 4-1
Division: Lightweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.26.23): Levy -275, Rodriguez +225

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-natan-levy-vs-pete-r” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier

Records: Martin Buday (11-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Jake Collier (13-8 MMA, 5-7 UFC)
Past five: Buday 5-0, Collier 2-3
Division: Heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.26.23): Buday -110, Collier -110

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-martin-buday-vs-jake” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Marcos Rogerio

Records: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (9-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Marcos Rogerio (20-8-1 MMA, 9-6 UFC)
Past five: Cortes-Acosta 5-0, Rogerio 3-2
Division: Heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.26.23): Cortes-Acosta +130, Rogerio -160

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-waldo-cortesacosta-v-mGB7″ customer=”mmajunkie”>

Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla

Records: Julian Erosa (28-10 MMA, 6-6 UFC), Fernando Padilla (14-4 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Past five: Erosa 3-2, Padilla 4-1
Division: Featherweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.26.23): Erosa -155, Padilla +130

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-julian-erosa-vs-fern” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Cody Brundage vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Records: Cody Brundage (8-3 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Rodolfo Vieira (8-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC)
Past five: Brundage 3-2, Vieira 3-2
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.26.23): Brundage +220, Vieira -275

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-cody-brundage-vs-rod-ekqL” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Records: Caio Borralho (13-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Michal Oleksiejczuk (18-5 MMA, 6-3 UFC)
Past five: Borralho 5-0, Oleksiejczuk 4-1
Division: Middleweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 04.26.23): Borralho -300, Oleksiejczuk +240

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-caio-borralho-vs-mic” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Ricky Simon vs. Song Yadong

Records: Ricky Simon (20-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC), Song Yadong (19-7-1 MMA, 8-2-1 UFC)
Past five: Simon 5-0, Yadong 3-2
Division: Bantamweight
Rankings: Simon No. 9
Odds (as of 04.26.23): Simon -135, Yadong +110

[opinary poll=”pick-for-ricky-simon-vs-song-yadong_mmaj” customer=”mmajunkie”>

UFC Fight Night 223 fight card (as of April 26, 3:15 p.m. ET)

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Ricky Simon vs. Song Yadong

  • Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

  • Cody Brundage vs. Rodolfo Vieira

  • Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla

  • Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Marcos Rogerio

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier

  • Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez

  • Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson

  • Irina Alekseeva vs. Stephanie Egger

  • Josh Quinlan vs. Trey Waters

  • Marcus McGhee vs. Journey Newson

  • Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

