UFC Fight Night 222: Make your predictions for Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes

We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 222 event in Las Vegas.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC Fight Night 222 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC Fight Night 222 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.

Make your picks for the fights below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 222.

Danaa Batgerel vs. Brady Hiestand

Records: Danaa Batgerel (12-4 MMA, 3-3 UFC), Brady Hiestand (7-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Past five: Batgerel 3-2, Hiestand 3-2

Division: Banatamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.17.23): Batgerel -140, Hiestand +115

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-danaa-batgerel-vs-br-bm8U” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Karine Silva

Records: Priscila Cachoeira (12-4 MMA, 4-4 UFC), Karine Silva (15-4 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

Past five: Cachoeira 4-1, Silva 5-0

Division: Women’s flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.17.23): Cachoeira +160, Silva -190

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-priscila-cachoeira-v-nRHH” customer=”mmajunkie”>

William Gomis vs. Francis Marshall

Records: William Gomis (11-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Francis Marshall (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

Past five: Gomis 5-0, Marshall 5-0

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.17.23): Gomis +170, Marshall -210

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-william-gomis-vs-fra” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Junior Tafa vs. Mohammed Usman

Records: Junior Tafa (4-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Mohammed Usman (9-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

Past five: Tafa 4-0, Usman 4-1

Division: Heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.17.23): Tafa -110, Usman -110

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-junior-tafa-vs-moham” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Norma Dumont vs. Karol Rosa

Story continues

Records: Norma Dumont (8-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC), Karol Rosa (16-4 MMA, 5-1 UFC)

Past five: Dumont 4-1, Rosa 4-1

Division: Women’s bantamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.17.23): Dumont -115, Rosa -105

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-norma-dumont-vs-karo” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Montel Jackson vs. Rani Yahya

Records: Montel Jackson (13-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC), Rani Yahya (28-10-1 MMA, 13-4-1 UFC)

Past five: Jackson 4-1, Yahya 3-1-1

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.17.23): Jackson -600, Yahya +430

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-montel-jackson-vs-ra” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Christos Giagos vs. Ricky Glenn

Records: Christos Giagos (19-10 MMA, 5-6 UFC), Ricky Glenn (22-6-2 MMA, 4-3-1 UFC)

Past five: Giagos 2-3, Glenn 2-2-1

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.17.23): Giagos +145, Glenn -175

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-christos-giagos-vs-r” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Jeremiah Wells

Records: Matthew Semelsberger (11-4 MMA, 5-2 UFC), Jeremiah Wells (11-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC)

Past five: Semelsberger 3-2, Wells 5-0

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.17.23): Semelsberger -105, Wells -115

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Brogan Walker

Records: Iasmin Lucindo (13-5 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Brogan Walker (8-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Past five: Lucindo 4-1, Walker 2-3

Division: Women’s flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.17.23): Lucindo -300, Walker +240

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-iasmin-lucindo-vs-br” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Jared Gordon vs. Bobby Green

Records: Jared Gordon (19-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC), Bobby Green (29-4-1 MMA, 10-9-1 UFC)

Past five: Gordon 3-2, Green 2-3

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.17.23): Gordon +210, Green -275

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-jared-gordon-vs-bobb” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Bruno Silva vs. Brad Tavares

Records: Bruno Silva (13-5-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Brad Tavares (19-7 MMA, 14-7 UFC)

Past five: Silva 3-2, Tavares 2-3

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.17.23): Silva +150, Tavares -185

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-bruno-silva-vs-brad-” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Ricky Simon vs. Song Yadong

Records: Ricky Simon (20-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC), Song Yadong (19-7-1 MMA, 8-2-1 UFC)

Past five: Simon 5-0, Yadong 3-2

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: Simon No. 9

Odds (as of 04.17.23): Simon -145, Yadong +120

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-ricky-simon-vs-song-” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes

Records: Sergei Pavlovich (17-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC), Curtis Blaydes (17-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC)

Past five: Pavlovich 5-0, Blaydes 4-1

Division: Heavyweight

Rankings: Pavlovich No. 4, Blaydes No. 7

Odds (as of 04.17.23): Pavlovich +140, Blaydes -165

[opinary poll=”pick-for-sergei-pavlovich-vs-curtis-blay” customer=”mmajunkie”>

UFC Fight Night 222 fight card (as of April 17, 11 a.m. ET)

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes

Ricky Simon vs. Song Yadong

Bruno Silva vs. Brad Tavares

Jared Gordon vs. Bobby Green

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Brogan Walker

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Jeremiah Wells

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Christos Giagos vs. Ricky Glenn

Montel Jackson vs. Rani Yahya

Norma Dumont vs. Karol Rosa

Junior Tafa vs. Mohammed Usman

William Gomis vs. Francis Marshall

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Karine Silva

Danaa Batgerel vs. Brady Hiestand

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie