UFC Fight Night 222 bonuses: Sergei Pavlovich’s destruction of Curtis Blaydes earns $50,000

The UFC handed out four Performance of the Night bonuses after Saturday’s card, rewarding fighters for their finishing efforts as no Fight of the Night was selected.

After UFC Fight Night 222, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Check out the winners below.

'Performance of the Night': Montel Jackson

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 22: (R-L) Rani Yahya of Brazil punches Montel Jackson in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Montel Jackson def. Rani Yahya via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:42

The third time was a charm for Jackson, who finally secured his first Performance of the Night bonus after another first-round finish. Through nine fights in his UFC career, Jackson has finished three opponents – each of them in the opening round. At UFC Fight Night 222, a lighting-fast counter combination floored Rani Yahya, earning “Quik” his first extra $50,000 bonus.

'Performance of the Night': Christos Giagos

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 22: (R-L) Christos Giagos punches Ricky Glenn in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Christos Giagos def. Ricky Glenn via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:35

It didn’t take long for Giagos to close the show against Glenn on the prelims of UFC Fight Night 222. All Giagos needed was 95 seconds to send Glenn crashing to the canvas from a heavy left hook. Not only did the result get Giagos back into the win column, it was a finish that earned him an extra $50,000. The award was the second of Giagos’ 12-fight UFC career.

'Performance of the Night': Bruno Silva

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 22: (L-R) Bruno Silva of Brazil punches Brad Tavares in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Bruno Silva def. Brad Tavares via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:35

With a few first-round finishes ahead of his co-main event bout vs. Brad Tavares at UFC Fight Night 222, Silva wanted to join the party. Aggressive early with powerful strikes, Silva rocked Tavares with big punches, leading to an opening-round stoppage. Tavares picked up his fourth UFC win, ending a two-fight skid, while also pocketing his third Performance of the Night bonus.

'Performance of the Night': Sergei Pavlovich

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 22: (L-R) Curtis Blaydes battles Sergei Pavlovich of Russia in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Sergei Pavlovich def. Curtis Blaydes via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:08

The knockouts just keep coming for Sergei Pavlovich – six in a row to be exact. Pavlovich’s first-round finish of Curtis Blaydes in the UFC Fight Night 222 main event set a UFC record for consecutive knockout finishes. The Russian heavyweight has been on a tear, and is in prime position for a shot at the title. He walks away with his second-straight Performance of the Night bonus; the fourth of his UFC career.

