UFC Fight Night 221 reactions: Winning and losing fighters on social media

Since the early days when the sport was anything but a mainstream endeavor, the MMA industry has thrived and survived through various websites, forums, and – perhaps most importantly – social-media platforms.

Fighters interact with fans, each other and many more through the likes of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, which helps outsiders get a deeper look into the minds of the athletes.

Following Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 221 in Las Vegas, several of the winning and losing fighters, along with their coaches, training partners or family members, took to social media to react to the event or share a message with supporters.

Check out some of those reactions.

The defeated

The defeated: Tony Gravely

The defeated: Sedriques Dumas

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpsV46JrMF-/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpu_17RL775/

The defeated: Raphael Assuncao

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpqsTblpFwQ/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpsXVRfL1XN/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpvZ_2wJDqC/

The defeated: Lukasz Brzeski

https://www.instagram.com/p/CptGHCsjM8G/

The defeated: Guido Cannetti

https://www.instagram.com/p/CprJFtdsU8-/

The defeated: Ryan Spann

301 Texas St, Dallas, TX if you ain’t gonna come here and say this shit to my face get out my dms because you otherwise sounding like whinny bitches with no name or face. Man up and come show me you’re better otherwise enjoy life in this imaginary place. — Ryan Spann (@Superman_Spann) March 12, 2023

The defeated: Petr Yan

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpt781komGz/

The victorious

The victorious: Bruno Silva

The victorious: Victor Henry

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpvHxWJL55F/

The victorious: Ariane Lipski

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpu_NrmuI9A/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpu_q25uBEJ/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpvAoaZuKlD/

The victorious: Josh Fremd

https://www.instagram.com/p/CptrtKpDS5_/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpuwA7Iga8L/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpvhqpVMhAl/

The victorious: Davey Grant

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpqnYf8pzKr/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpq3g2oJ5S5/

The victorious: Karl Williams

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cptk2Sxr-il/

The victorious: Vitor Petrino

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpq973brkV1/

The victorious: Mario Bautista

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpqv6CAJb0h/

The victorious: Jonathan Martinez

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpraF1_OZC8/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpt2kqzuNKq/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cput1rMjBPn/

The victorious: Nikita Krylov

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpq2LdZhxMo/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpq6KizD1z6/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpuPvBjLTs2/

The victorious: Alexander Volkov

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpsgeSWpb55/

The victorious: Merab Dvalishvili

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpq-BDtjDah/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CprHHABgx12/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpseCMlJKmg/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CptLFkfvHJs/

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 221.

