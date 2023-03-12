UFC Fight Night 221 bonuses: Choke someone to sleep, get $50,000 extra

The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including two to fighters who put opponents to sleep.

After UFC Fight Night 221, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Las Vegas. Check out the winners below.

Performance of the Night: Bruno Silva

Mar 11, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Tyson Nam (red gloves) fights Bruno Silva (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Virgin Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Bruno Silva def. Tyson Nam via technical submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:23

[autotag]Bruno Silva[/autotag] (13-5-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC) won for the third straight time, all by stoppage, and put Tyson Nam (21-13-1 MMA, 3-4 UFC) to sleep in the second round with a rear-naked choke.

Performance of the Night: Davey Grant

Mar 11, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Davey Grant (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Raphael Assuncao (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Virgin Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Davey Grant def. Raphael Assuncao via technical submission (reverse triangle choke) – Round 3, 4:43

[autotag]Davey Grant[/autotag] (13-6 MMA, 6-5 UFC) had to rally against an all-time great in Raphael Assuncao (27-10 MMA, 12-7 UFC), but he put him on the canvas, then choked him to sleep to steal victory from the jaws of what was going to be a decision loss.

Fight of the Night: Vitor Petrino vs. Anton Turkalj

Mar 11, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vitor Petrino (red gloves) fights Anton Turkalj (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Virgin Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Vitor Petrino def. Anton Turkalji via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

[autotag]Vitor Petrino[/autotag] (8-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) stayed unbeaten and picked up a win in his UFC debut to open the main card with a unanimous decision in a fun slugfest with [autotag]Anton Turkalj[/autotag] (8-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC).

