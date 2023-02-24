UFC Fight Night 220 weigh-in results (noon ET)

MMA Junkie Staff
·1 min read

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC Fight Night 220 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

The weigh-ins take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s card, which streams on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in are Nikita Krylov (29-9 MMA, 10-7 UFC) and Ryan Spann (21-7 MMA, 7-2 UFC), who meet in the light heavyweight main event.

The full UFC Fight Night 220 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Nikita Krylov () vs. Ryan Spann ()

  • Brendan Allen () vs. Andre Muniz ()

  • Don’Tale Mayes () vs. Augusto Sakai ()

  • Montana De La Rosa () vs. Tatiana Suarez ()

  • Yohan Lainesse () vs. Mike Malott ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Erick Gonzalez () vs. Trevor Peek ()

  • Gabriella Fernandes () vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius ()

  • Jordan Leavitt () vs. Victor Martinez ()

  • Charles Johnson () vs. Ode Osbourne ()

  • Carl Deaton () vs. Joe Solecki ()

  • Nurullo Aliev () vs. Rafael Alves ()

  • Hailey Cowan () vs. Ailin Perez ()

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 220.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Latest Stories