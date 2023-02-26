UFC Fight Night 220 video: Hear from each winner, guest fighters backstage

LAS VEGAS – UFC Fight Night 220 took place Saturday with 11 bouts on the lineup. We’ve got you covered with backstage winner interviews from the UFC Apex.

You can hear from all the UFC Fight Night 220 winners by checking out their post-fight news conferences below.

Nurullo Aliev wants to make Tajikistan famous after debut win

Joe Solecki happy with submission win

Ryan Spann reacts to canceled main event

Ode Osbourne was trying to break opponent's leg with kicks

Jordan Leavitt glad to move past Paddy Pimblett loss

Jasmine Jasudavicius wants to be female Georges St-Pierre

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie