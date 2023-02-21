UFC Fight Night 220 pre-event facts: Tatiana Suarez returns after 1,358 days

The UFC wraps its February schedule on Saturday with UFC Fight Night 220, which takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas with the full lineup slated to stream on ESPN+.

A clash of high-action light heavyweight contenders is featured in the main event of the card. Nikita Krylov (28-9 MMA, 10-7 UFC) and Ryan Spann (21-7 MMA, 7-2 UFC) will bring a combined 37 career first-round finishes to the octagon in a fight that’s slated for five rounds, but unlikely to need it.

For more on the numbers behind the headliners, as well as the rest of the card, check below for MMA Junkie’s pre-event facts about UFC Fight Night 220.

Nikita Krylov

Krylov is 4-4 since he returned to the UFC for a second stint in September 2018.

Krylov is 13-6 since he dropped to the light heavyweight division in March 2014.

Krylov has earned 26 of his 28 career victories by stoppage. He’s finished 21 of those wins in Round 1.

Krylov’s 25-second knockout at UFC on FOX 10 marked the second-fastest finish stemming from a head kick in UFC history behind Abdul Razak Alhassan’s 17-second win at UFC on ESPN 30.

Ryan Spann

Spann competes in his second UFC headliner. He lost his previous main event.

Spann has earned 18 of his 21 career victories by stoppage. He’s finished 16 of those wins in Round 1.

Andre Muniz vs. Brendan Allen

Andre Muniz

[autotag]Andre Muniz[/autotag] (23-4 MMA, 5-0 UFC) six-fight UFC winning streak at middleweight is the longest active streak in the division.

Muniz is 17-1 in his past 18 fights dating back to February 2014.

Muniz has earned 19 of his 23 career victories by stoppage.

Muniz absorbs 1.35 significant strikes per minute in UFC middleweight competition, the best rate among active fighters in the weight class.

Augusto Sakai vs. Don'Tale Mayes

Augusto Sakai

[autotag]Augusto Sakai[/autotag] (15-5-1 MMA, 4-4 UFC) four-fight losing skid is the longest of his career. He hasn’t earned a victory since May 2020.

Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana De La Rosa

Tatiana Suarez

[autotag]Tatiana Suarez[/autotag] (8-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) returns to competition for the first time since June 8, 2019. The 1,358-day layoff is the longest of her nearly nine-year career.

Suarez moves up to the women’s flyweight division for the first time after spending her previous five UFC appearances at strawweight.

Suarez’s five-fight UFC winning streak in strawweight competition is the longest active streak in the division.

[autotag]Montana De La Rosa[/autotag]’s (12-6-1 MMA, 5-2-1 UFC) four stoppage victories in UFC women’s flyweight competition are third-most in history behind Robertson (seven) and Valentina Shevchenko (five).

De La Rosa’s three submission victories in UFC women’s flyweight competition are second-most in divisional history behind Robertson (six).

Jordan Leavitt vs. Victor Martinez

Jordan Leavitt

[autotag]Jordan Leavitt[/autotag] (10-2 MA, 3-2 UFC) is one of 12 fighters in UFC history to earn a knockout stemming from a slam. He accomplished the feat at UFC on ESPN 19.

Leavitt’s 22-second slam knockout at UFC on ESPN 19 is tied for the second fastest in UFC history behind Josh Burkman’s 21-second win at The Ultimate Fighter 2 Finale in November 2005.

Leavitt’s 22-second victory at UFC on ESPN 19 is the second-fastest finish for a debuting lightweight in UFC history behind Terrance McKinney’s seven-second win at UFC 263.

Leavitt is of three fighters in UFC history to earn a reverse triangle submission. He accomplished the feat at UFC Fight Night 199. Cole Miller and Olivier Aubin-Mercier have also won with the technique.

Ode Osbourne vs. Charles Johnson

Ode Osbourne

[autotag]Ode Osbourne[/autotag] (11-5 MMA, 3-3 UFC) is 2-2 since he dropped to the UFC flyweight division in August 2021.

