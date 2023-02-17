UFC Fight Night 219 weigh-in results: Flawless session in Las Vegas ahead of Andrade-Blanchfield headliner

MMA Junkie Staff
LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s UFC Fight Night 219 weigh-ins, where all 22 fighters on the card hit their marks.

In the main event, former women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (24-9 MMA, 15-7 UFC) will step up on just a week’s notice to fight Erin Blanchfield (10-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) at flyweight. Andrade took the fight when Blanchfield’s original opponent, Taila Santos, pulled out with visa issues.

Blanchfield was the first fighter to the scale in the two-hour weigh-in window and was 125.5 pounds. Andrade was right behind her and was 124 to make the fight official.

The weigh-ins took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s card, which streams on ESPN+.

The full UFC Fight Night 219 weigh-in results included:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Jessica Andrade (124) vs. Erin Blanchfield (125.5)

  • Zac Pauga (205.5) vs. Jordan Wright (204)

  • Josh Parisian (266) vs. Jamal Pogues (249.5)

  • William Knight (206) vs. Marcin Prachnio (205)

  • Alex Hernandez (156) vs. Jim Miller (155.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Evan Elder (155.5) vs. Nazim Sadykhov (155.5)

  • Mayra Bueno Silva (136) vs. Lina Lansberg (135.5)

  • Khusein Askhabov (146) vs. Jamall Emmers (145)

  • Philipe Lins (203.5) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (206)

  • A.J. Fletcher (171) vs. Themba Takura Gorimbo (171)

  • Clayton Carpenter (125) vs. Juancamilo Ronderos (125)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 219.

