UFC Fight Night 219 weigh-in results: Flawless session in Las Vegas ahead of Andrade-Blanchfield headliner

https://www.youtube.com/live/WcEtsZeSYM8

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s UFC Fight Night 219 weigh-ins, where all 22 fighters on the card hit their marks.

In the main event, former women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (24-9 MMA, 15-7 UFC) will step up on just a week’s notice to fight Erin Blanchfield (10-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) at flyweight. Andrade took the fight when Blanchfield’s original opponent, Taila Santos, pulled out with visa issues.

Blanchfield was the first fighter to the scale in the two-hour weigh-in window and was 125.5 pounds. Andrade was right behind her and was 124 to make the fight official.

The weigh-ins took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s card, which streams on ESPN+.

The full UFC Fight Night 219 weigh-in results included:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Jessica Andrade (124) vs. Erin Blanchfield (125.5)

Zac Pauga (205.5) vs. Jordan Wright (204)

Josh Parisian (266) vs. Jamal Pogues (249.5)

William Knight (206) vs. Marcin Prachnio (205)

Alex Hernandez (156) vs. Jim Miller (155.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Evan Elder (155.5) vs. Nazim Sadykhov (155.5)

Mayra Bueno Silva (136) vs. Lina Lansberg (135.5)

Khusein Askhabov (146) vs. Jamall Emmers (145)

Philipe Lins (203.5) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (206)

A.J. Fletcher (171) vs. Themba Takura Gorimbo (171)

Clayton Carpenter (125) vs. Juancamilo Ronderos (125)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 219.



Related

UFC Fight Night 219 breakdown: Will Jessica Andrade be too much for Erin Blanchfield on short notice? UFC Fight Night 219 pre-event facts: Jim Miller adds to record octagon appearance total UFC Fight Night 219: Make your predictions for Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie