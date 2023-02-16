UFC Fight Night 219 pre-event facts: Jim Miller adds to record octagon appearance total

The UFC returns to its home base of Las Vegas on Saturday for UFC Fight Night 219 at the UFC Apex. The card streams on ESPN+.

In the main event, former UFC champ Jessica Andrade (24-9 MMA, 15-7 UFC) steps in as a short-notice replacement to test surging prospect Erin Blanchfield (10-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) in a critical bout for the future of the women’s flyweight division.

For more on the numbers behind the headliner, as well as the rest of the card, check below for MMA Junkie’s pre-event facts about UFC Fight Night 219.

Jessica Andrade

Andrade competes in her 23rd UFC bout, the most appearances by any female in company history

Andrade is one of 16 fighters in UFC history to earn victories in three weight classes. She’s the only female to accomplish the feat.

Andrade’s 15 UFC victories are tied with Amanda Nunes for the most by any female in company history.

Andrade’s eight stoppage victories in UFC women’s competition are second most in company history behind Nunes (10).

Andrade is one of 12 fighters in UFC history to earn a knockout stemming from a slam. She accomplished the feat at UFC 237.

Andrade is one of four in history to win a UFC title fight by knockout stemming from a slam. She accomplished the feat at UFC 237.

Andrade landed 231 significant strikes against Lauren Murphy at UFC 283, the single-fight record for a UFC women’s flyweight bout.

Andrade landed 231 significant strikes at UFC 283, the second most in a three-round fight in UFC history behind Nate Diaz’s 238 landed vs. Donald Cerrone at UFC 141.

Andrade landed 242 total strikes against Claudia Gadelha at UFC Fight Night 117, the single-fight record for a UFC strawweight bout.

Andrade earned the only standing arm-triangle choke submission in UFC history with her finish of Amanda Lemos at UFC Fight Night 205.

Andrade’s 10 takedowns landed against Tecia Torres at UFC on FOX 29 is the single-fight record for a women’s UFC bout.

Andrade’s eight fight-night bonuses for UFC strawweight bouts are most in divisional history.

Erin Blanchfield

Blanchfield’s four-fight UFC winning streak at women’s flyweight is tied for the third-longest active streak in the division behind Valentina Shevchenko (nine) and Manon Fiorot (five).

Blanchfield has earned both of her UFC stoppage victories by submission.

Blanchfield’s seven takedowns landed at UFC 269 are the single-fight record for a UFC women’s flyweight bout.

Jordan Wright vs. Zac Pauga

Jordan Wright

[autotag]Jordan Wright[/autotag] (12-4 MMA, 2-4 UFC) returns to the light heavyweight division for the first time since his promotional debut.

Wrights’ three-fight losing skid is the longest of his career. He hasn’t earned a victory since May 2021.

Wright is 1-4 in his past five fights after starting his career on a 12-fight unbeaten streak.

William Knight vs. Marcin Prachnio

William Knight

[autotag]William Knight[/autotag] (11-4 MMA, 3-3 UFC) returns to light heavyweight division after going 0-2 at heavyweight.

[autotag]Marcin Prachnio[/autotag] (15-6 MMA, 2-4 UFC) is one of three light heavyweights in UFC history to earn a knockout stemming from a body kick Jan Blachowicz and Rich Franklin also accomplished the feat.

Prachnio lands 5.84 significant strikes per minute in UFC light heavyweight competition, the third-best rate in divisional history behind Jamahal Hill (6.99) and Dustin Jacoby (6.86).

Jim Miller vs. Alexander Hernandez

Jim Miller

[autotag]Jim Miller[/autotag]’s (35-16 MMA, 24-15 UFC) competes in his 41st UFC bout, the most appearances in company history. His 38th lightweight appearance is also a divisional record.

Miller’s 24 victories in UFC competition are most in company history.

Miller’s 21 victories in UFC lightweight competition are the most in divisional history.

Miller’s 16 stoppage victories in UFC competition are tied with Cerrone for second-most in company history behind Charles Oliveira (18).

Miller’s 14 stoppage victories in UFC lightweight competition are most in divisional history.

Miller’s 10 submission victories in UFC competition are tied with Royce Gracie for third-most in company history behind Oliveira (15) and Demian Maia (11).

Miller’s nine submission victories in UFC lightweight competition are second-most in divisional history behind Oliveira (10).

Miller’s 45 submission attempts in UFC competition are the most in company history.

Miller’s 12 fight-night bonuses for UFC lightweight bouts are third-most in divisional history behind Cerrone (15) and Lauzon (15).

Lina Lansberg vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Lina Lansberg

[autotag]Lina Lansberg[/autotag]’s (10-7 MMA, 4-5 UFC) three-fight losing skid is the longest of her career. She hasn’t earned a victory since September 2019.

Lansberg lands 55.3 percent of her significant strike attempts in UFC women’s bantamweight competition, the four-highest rate in divisional history behind Yana Santos (57 percent), Karol Rosa (56.5 percent) and Andrade (55.9 percent).

Jamal Emmers vs. Khusein Askhabov

Jamall Emmers

[autotag]Jamall Emmers[/autotag] (18-6 MMA, 1-2 UFC) returns to competition or the first Tim since Aug. 28, 2021. The 539-day layoff is the longest of his more than 10-year career.

[autotag]Khusein Askhabov[/autotag]’s (23-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) is on a 23-fight winning streak in MMA competition, the longest active streak among all fighters on the UFC roster.

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Philipe Lins

Ovince Saint Preux

[autotag]Ovince Saint Preux[/autotag] (26-16 MMA, 14-11 UFC) competes in his 24rd UFC light heavyweight bout, tied with Mauricio Rua for the most appearances in divisional history.

Saint Preux’s 14 victories in UFC light heavyweight competition are fourth-most in divisional history behind Jon Jones (20), Glover Teixeira (16) and Ryan Bader (15).

Saint Preux’s 11 stoppage victories in UFC light heavyweight competition are second most in divisional history behind Teixeira (13).

Saint Preux’s five submission victories in UFC light heavyweight competition are tied for third-most in divisional history behind Teixeira (seven) and Paul Craig (six).

Saint Preux’s four submission victories by Von Flue choke are the most in UFC/WEC/PRIDE/Strikeforce combined organizational history.

Saint Preux’s four submission victories by Von Flue choke are the most in UFC history.

Saint Preux has earned four of the eight Von Flue choke submissions in UFC history. Jason Von Flue, Jordan Rinaldi, Alonzo Menifield and Cory McKenna also won with the technique.

Saint Preux’s two technical submission victories in UFC competition are tied for second most in company history behind Frank Mir (three).

Saint Preux vs. Yushin Okami at UFC Fight Night 117 was just the second fight in modern UFC history to feature zero combined significant strike attempts. Ilir Latifi vs. Cyrille Diabate at UFC on FUEL TV 6 was the other.

Saint Preux’s eight fight-night bonuses for UFC light heavyweight bouts are tied for most in divisional history.

