UFC Fight Night 217 video: Allan Nascimento gets standing choke in front of coach Charles Oliveira

Allan Nascimento showed off his grappling skills at UFC Fight Night 217 – all with the UFC’s all-time submission wins leader Charles Oliveira in his corner.

The Chute Box product Nascimento (20-6 MMA, 2-1 UFC) proved to be too much for opponent Carlos Hernandez (8-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC) to handle on the mat in Saturday’s flyweight bout at the UFC Apex, locking in a standing rear-naked choke at the 3:16 mark of Round 1.

It was clear Nascimento was chasing the submission from the get-go. He got the fight to the ground and took the back, then as Hernandez tried to escape to his feet, the choke locked in deep and he was forced to tap.

After losing his UFC debut in October 2021, Nascimento has rebounded strong. He won his sophomore octagon appearance by decision in May, then picked up his first stoppage win with the promotion with a confident team in his corner.

“How could I not get the submission with this man in my corner?” Nascimento said of Oliveira during his post-fight interview with Paul Felder.

