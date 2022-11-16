UFC Fight Night 215 pre-event facts: Andre Fialho first to five UFC fights in 2022

The UFC returns to its home base of Las Vegas on Saturday with UFC Fight Night 215, which takes place at the UFC Apex and streams on ESPN+.

A heavyweight headliner serves atop the card. The most decorated knockout artist in UFC history returns to competition as Derrick Lewis (26-10 MMA, 17-8 UFC) looks to buck his losing skid against the streaking Serghei Spivac (15-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC).

For more on the numbers behind the main event, as well as the rest of the card, check below for MMA Junkie’s pre-event facts about UFC Fight Night 215.

Derrick Lewis

Lewis competes in his 26th UFC heavyweight bout, the third-most appearances in divisional history behind Andrei Arlovski (39) and Frank Mir (27).

Lewis’ 17 victories in UFC heavyweight competition are second-most in divisional history behind Arlovski (23).

Lewis’ 13 stoppage victories in UFC heavyweight competition are tied with Mir for most in divisional history.

Lewis’ 13 knockout victories in UFC competition are most in company history.

Lewis’ 13 knockout victories in UFC competition stemming from punches are the most in company history.

Lewis’ 13 knockout victories in UFC heavyweight competition are most in divisional history.

Lewis’ seven knockouts stemming from ground strikes in UFC competition are second most in company history behind Cain Velasquez (eight).

Lewis is the only fighter in history to have his first eight UFC bouts end in a knockout.

Lewis’ knockout of Alexander Volkov at UFC 229 despite a -82 significant strike differential marked the greatest statistical striking comeback in UFC history.

Lewis and Francis Ngannou combined for 31 total strikes landed at UFC 226, the second fewest in a three-round UFC fight that went the distance behind Jens Pulver vs. Joao Roque (23) at UFC 26 in June 2000.

Lewis’ seven fight-night bonuses for UFC heavyweight bouts are tied for third most in divisional history behind Stipe Miocic (nine) and Stefan Struve (eight).

Serghei Spivac

Spivac has earned 13 of his 15 career victories by stoppage. He’s finished nine of those wins in Round 1.

Spivac complete 63.6 percents of his takedown attempts in UFC heavyweight competition, the best rate in divisional history.

Spivac is one of nine fighters to land 20 or more takedowns in UFC heavyweight competition.

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Ion Cutelaba

Kennedy Kzechukwu

[autotag]Kennedy Nzechukwu[/autotag] (10-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) has earned all seven of his career stoppage victories by knockout.

Nzechukwu earned a knockout at UFC 259 despite a -64 deficit in significant strikes landed, the biggest statistical comeback for a light heavyweight bout and third overall in UFC history.

[autotag]Ion Cutelaba[/autotag]’s (16-7-1 MMA, 5-7-1 UFC) completes 63.3 percent of his takedown attempts in UFC light heavyweight competition, the second-best rate in divisional history behind Lyoto Machida (65 percent).

Chase Sherman vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Chase Sherman

[autotag]Chase Sherman[/autotag] (14-10 MMA, 4-9 UFC) is 2-4 since he returned to the UFC for a second stint in May 2020.

Andre Fialho vs. Muslim Salikhov

Andre Fialho

[autotag]Andre Fialho[/autotag] (16-5 MMA, 2-2 UFC) becomes the first fighter to make five UFC appearances in 2022.

Fialho’s three UFC fights in 46 days during the 2022 marked the second shortest span between non-tournament bouts behind Loopy Godinez (42 days).

[autotag]Muslim Salikhov[/autotag] (18-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC) defends 66.5 percent of all opponent significant strike attempts in UFC welterweight competition, the best rate among active fighters in the weight class.

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny Roberts

Jack Della Maddalena

[autotag]Jack Della Maddalena[/autotag] (12-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC) is on an 12-fight winning streak after starting his career 0-2.

Della Maddalena has earned 11 of his 12 career victories by stoppage.

Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz

Maryna Moroz

[autotag]Maryna Moroz[/autotag] (11-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) is 3-0 since she moved up to the UFC women’s flyweight division in March 2019.

Moroz’s two fight-night bonuses for UFC women’s flyweight bouts are tied for second-most in divisional history behind Molly McCann (three).

Vince Morales vs. Miles Johns

Miles Johns

[autotag]Miles Johns[/autotag] (12-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC) defends 73.4 percent of all opponent significant strike attempts in UFC bantamweight competition, the best rate in divisional history.

