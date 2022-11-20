UFC Fight Night 215 bonuses: Jack Della Maddalena’s first-round blitz among four POTN winners

MMA Junkie Staff
·3 min read

The UFC handed out Performance of the Night bonuses after Saturday’s card, including the winners of the first and final bouts of the event.

After UFC Fight Night 215, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Check out the winners below.

'Performance of the Night': Natalia Silva

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 19: (R-L) Natalia Silva of Brazil punches Tereza Bleda of the Czech Republic in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

It’s not often the very first fight of the night takes home a bonus, but [autotag]Natalia Silva[/autotag]’s finish of Tereza Bleda stood out against the rest of UFC Fight Night 215. In the second fight of her UFC career, Silva landed a beautiful spinning back kick in the third round, leading to the stoppage seconds later. Silva takes home the first Performance of the Night bonus as she extends her current win streak to eight.

'Performance of the Night': Jack Della Maddalena

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 19: (R-L) Jack Della Maddalena of Australia punches Danny Roberts of England in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

[autotag]Jack Della Maddalena[/autotag] continued his spectacular debut year on Saturday. The Dana White’s Contender Series veteran stepped into the octagon for the third time in 2022, making quick work of Danny Roberts on the main card of UFC Fight Night 215. Della Maddalena has torched all three of his UFC opponents, finishing each in the first round. For his efforts, he takes home the second bonus of his UFC career to go along with the one he earned in June for a finish of Ramazan Emeev.

'Performance of the Night': Muslim Salikhov

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 19: (R-L) Muslim Salikhov of Russia kicks Andre Fialho of Portugal in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

For the first time in over three years, [autotag]Muslim Salikhov[/autotag] stopped an opponent, and did so in very impressive fashion. Rebounding from a loss in his last outing, Salikhov styled on Andre Fialho, landing virtually everything he threw at his opponent until a beautiful wheel kick led to the TKO stoppage in the third round. Salikhov walks away with the sixth win of his UFC career, and his second POTN bonus.

'Performance of the Night': Kennedy Nzechukwu

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 19: (R-L) Kennedy Nzechukwu of Nigeria punches Ion Cutelaba of Moldova in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

In the first main event of his UFC career, [autotag]Kennedy Nzechukwu[/autotag] finished Ion Cutelaba by TKO. The light heavyweight contest remained a three-round bout after being elevated to the main event, but Nzechukwu still closed the show in the second round. The finish earned his third fight night bonus of his career. Nzechukwu previously took home an extra $50,000 for finishes of Danilo Marques and Carlos Ulberg, which was a wild two-round Fight of the Night.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Latest Stories

  • UFC Fight Night 215 video: Derrick Lewis crowds Serghei Spivac at final faceoff

    Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac had their first and final pre-fight encounter on Friday ahead of the UFC Fight Night 215 main event.

  • Zoë Kravitz Was Inspired to Remove Dozens of Tattoos After Turning 30: 'I Don't Need This on My Body'

    Zoë Kravitz revealed that she's rethought many of the decisions she made when she was younger — including the ink collection that is featured on her body — in GQ's latest cover story

  • Christina Aguilera Brings Back Her Signature Bandana Look to the 2022 Latin Grammys

    Christina Aguilera has been paying tribute to her past self through fashion lately. The singer...

  • Christina Aguilera Revived the Y2K Trend She Made Famous at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards

    She basically invented the style.

  • Jason Momoa Replies to Ex Lisa Bonet's Birthday Tribute from Lenny Kravitz on Instagram

    Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, who share two kids, announced in January that they were "parting ways in marriage"

  • Kelowna man escapes fiery truck explosion — with a little help from his new friend

    Shea Kearns said he feels lucky to be alive after he crashed his truck during a snowstorm in Kelowna, B.C., last week and had it blow up just moments after he got out. In particular, Kearns is thankful for the actions of fellow motorist Jennifer Kerr, who stopped to help him on that wintry Nov. 7 morning. As Kearns was sitting in his vehicle — its nose in the ditch on the side of Longhill Road — Kerr screamed in his direction that the vehicle's undercarriage was lighting up. Kearns, who was late

  • Kucherov, Vasilevskiy lead Lightning to 4-1 win over Flames

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Philippe Myers also scored for the Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev picked up two assists and has five assists and seven points during a three-game point streak. Kucherov had a power-play goal in the second period and an empty-netter. This is the first time Tampa Bay has allowed fewer than two goals

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Raiders-Broncos rematch is mirror image of struggling teams

    DENVER (AP) — Their veteran quarterback is unexpectedly struggling under a new coach who came in with plenty of fanfare but has already prompted ownership to weigh in with a vote of confidence. They've shown a knack for losing close games and star players alike. That describes both the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and the Denver Broncos (3-6), who square off Sunday in Denver in a tussle to stay out of the AFC West basement. The Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing in Las Vegas has been a bust so far, as

  • Vancouver Whitecaps pick up former CF Montreal defender in MLS re-entry draft

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up Canadian defender Karifa Yao in Major League Soccer's re-entry draft on Thursday. The 22-year-old centre back from Montreal came up through CF Montreal's academy and signed a contract with the MLS team in June 2019. He spent the last two seasons on loan to Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, starting in 53 of 56 appearances and tallying two goals and two assists. Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says in a release that the six-foot-two,

  • Commanders settle with Md. over season-ticket holders' money

    The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set

  • Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:47 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snap

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • 2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck," Lee said in a social media post. "But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, becam

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • Australian punter Haggerty could be secret weapon in Grey Cup for Argos

    REGINA — John Haggerty could be the Toronto Argonauts' secret weapon Sunday. The Australian-born punter will complete his first CFL season trying to help Toronto defeat Winnipeg in the Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium. The Argos have won in their last six trips to the CFL final while the Bombers, who posted a league-best 15-3 record, are looking for a third consecutive championship. Haggerty will certainly be a double threat for Toronto. The six-foot-five, 225-pound Haggerty has the ability to drive a

  • Herdman always believed Canada belonged at World Cup. Now an entire country does too

    John Herdman believed when virtually no one else did. Canada was going to the World Cup in 2022. That was the message at his first camp in charge, in March 2018 in Murcia, Spain. "He told us the goal in that very first meeting — which was to qualify for the World Cup. He said it then and there," said Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio. "He had the vision long before anybody else did. Nobody there was thinking about 2026. We were all focused on the next thing right in front of us — which was t