UFC Fight Night 214 video: Neil Magny submits Daniel Rodriguez, sets welterweight wins record

Mike Bohn
·2 min read

LAS VEGAS – Neil Magny has sole possession of the all-time welterweight wins record after defeating Daniel Rodriguez in the UFC Fight Night 214 co-main event.

Magny (27-10 MMA, 20-8 UFC) showed his trademark grit and durability en route to the upset of Rodriguez (17-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) by third-round D’Arce choke submission at the UFC Apex. With the win, Magny breaks out of a tie with UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre for most wins at 170 pounds in company history (via Twitter):

Rodriguez opened the fight with a very aggressive approach mixing up his leg kicks and hands. Magny survived the initial storm, and began to settle in on the feet. Magny tied up Rodriguez on multiple occasions to wear down the cardio, then in the final minute managed to take foe to the mat and control until the final seconds, where Rodriguez broke free and charged forward with a solid punch.

Rodriguez carried his late momentum in the second round, where he began to put serious pressure on Magny with his left hand and body punches. Magny struggled to keep his back off the fence line, and he tried to charge forward to get some space back. Rodriguez remained persistent, though, and kept pushing his pace with his hands. Magny tried for a late takedown, but Rodriguez fended him off.

With the win up for grabs in the final frame, Rodriguez landed some hard shots that backed Magny up to the fence. Rodriguez charged and went for the takedown, but before long he found himself on the bottom. Magny set up the D’Arce choke, and forced the tap at the 3:33 mark of Round 3 (via Twitter):

After the win, Magny reveled in his record-setting performance, but said his goals aren’t complete. He still wants to be UFC champion, and named Gilbert Burns as the opponent he wants next to move closer to his first shot at gold.

“Gilbert Burns, let’s do it in Brazil,” Magny said in his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier. “(UFC 283 on) January (21st).”

Up-to-the-minute results of UFC Fight Night 214 include:

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 214.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

