UFC Fight Night 213 bonuses: Tresean Gore’s ultra-violent choke finish is a $50,000 winner

MMA Junkie Staff
·3 min read

The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card – for two knockouts and two submissions.

After UFC Fight Night 213, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Las Vegas. Check out the winners below.

Performance of the Night: Christian Rodriguez

 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 29: (R-L) Christian Rodriguez punches Joshua Weems in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 29, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Christian Rodriguez def. Joshua Weems via submission (anaconda choke) – Round 1, 4:07

Christian Rodriguez (8-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) did exactly what he was supposed to to against UFC newcomer Joshua Weems (10-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC). Weems took the fight on just a few days’ notice and came in heavy, too – no doubt thanks to the short time to prepare. But Rodriguez, the card’s biggest betting favorite, made easy work of things with an anaconda choke in the first round for his first UFC win.

Performance of the Night: Steve Garcia

 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 29: (L-R) Steve Garcia punches Chase Hooper in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 29, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Steve Garcia def. Chase Hooper via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:32

Steve Garcia (13-5 MMA, 2-2 UFC) was a sizable underdog in his fight on the prelims against Chase Hooper (11-3-1 MMA, 3-3 UFC), who was the card’s second biggest favorite at more than 3-1. But Garcia came after him right from the opening bell, knocked him down three times in about 90 seconds, and got a big TKO finish just 92 seconds into the fight.

Performance of the Night: Roman Dolidze

 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 29: (L-R) Roman Dolidze of Georgia punches Phil Hawes in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 29, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Roman Dolidze def. Phil Hawes via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 4:09

Roman Dolidze (11-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) was in a nice back-and-forth battle with Phil Hawes (12-4 MMA, 4-2 UFC). Dolidze cranked on a leg submission and seemed to torque Hawes’ right knee in a bad way. When Hawes popped up, he stumbled with his knee seeming to be hurt. Dolidze let off the gas for a second, thinking the fight was over when Hawes yelled out in pain. But when Dan Miragliotta didn’t stop it, it just gave Dolidze an opportunity to land a vicious three-punch knockout a few seconds later.

Performance of the Night: Tresean Gore

 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 29: (L-R) Tresean Gore punches Josh Fremd in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 29, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Tresean Gore def. Josh Fremd via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 0:49

Tresean Gore (4-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) had one of the most violent choke finishes in memory against Josh Fremd (9-4 MMA, 0-2 UFC). In the second round, Gore locked up a guillotine and lifted Fremd off the mat. Fremd’s neck cranked in an odd way when Gore took him down with the choke still applied, and a few seconds later the ref pulled him off with Fremd out cold.

