UFC Fight Night 212 results: Alexa Grasso earns unanimous nod over Viviane Araujo behind crisp striking

Matthew Wells
·2 min read

LAS VEGAS – On the best run of her UFC career, Mexico’s Alexa Grasso turned in a solid 25 minutes of work against a fellow top-ranked flyweight.

After five rounds of action that mostly unfolded on the feet in striking exchanges, Grasso (15-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) picked up a unanimous decision win over Viviane Araujo in the main event of UFC Fight Night 212 at UFC Apex.

The bout began with sharp striking exchanges that saw both fighters land their share. Araujo (11-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC) controlled the center of the cage while Grasso circled on the outside. Grasso punched in combinations and mixed in a couple of kicks, while Araujo mixed it up by looking for the takedown late in the round.

To begin the second, the two flyweights quickly met in the center, and let their strikes fly. Araujo would complete the first takedown of the fight a couple of minutes in. She banked some control time, but not much damage before Grasso exploded back to her feet. Grasso got right back to her boxing, and landed a beautiful combination in the closing seconds.

In the third and fourth rounds, Grasso continued her striking attack while circling on the outside, landing sharp combinations as a very game Araujo kept up her forward pressure looking to land strikes of her own.

Keeping the fight standing was the key to sealing the victory for Grasso, as she was able to shuck off an attempt to bring the fight to the mat. Araujo remained in the face of Grasso throughout, but was unable to change the outcome of the fight.

The judges unanimously saw the fight in Grasso’s favor, turning in scores of 50-45, 49-46 and 49-46.

In the first main event of her run with the promotion, Grasso extends her current win streak to four. She entered Saturday’s bout on the heels of unanimous decision nods over Ji Yeon Kim and Maycee Barber, followed by a first-round submission of Joanne Wood. On the best run of her career, Grasso continues to navigate her way toward a title shot.

On the other side, Araujo’s attempt to make it two wins in a row is unsuccessful. In her first appearance of 2022, she picked up a unanimous decision over Andrea Lee, rebounding from a loss to former title challenger Katlyn Chookagian.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 212 results include:

  • Alexa Grasso def. Viviane Araujo via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)

  • Jonathan Martinez def. Cub Swanson via TKO (leg kicks, punches) – Round 2, 4:19

  • Dusko Todorovic def. Jordan Wright via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 3:12

  • Raphael Assuncao def. Victor Henry via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

  • Alonzo Menifield def. Misha Cirkunov via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:28

  • Mana Martinez def. Brandon Davis via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

  • Jacob Malkoun def. Nick Maximov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

  • Joanderson Brito def. Lucas Alexander via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:02

  • Piera Rodriguez def. Sam Hughes via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

  • Tatsuro Taira def. CJ Vergara via submission (armbar) – Round 2, 4:19

  • Pete Rodriguez def. Mike Jackson via knockout (knee, punches) – Round 1, 1:33

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 212.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

