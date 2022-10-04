UFC Fight Night 211 reactions: Winning and losing fighters on social media

Since the early days when the sport was anything but a mainstream endeavor, the MMA industry has thrived and survived through various websites, forums, and – perhaps most importantly – social-media platforms.

Fighters interact with fans, each other and many more through the likes of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, which helps outsiders get a deeper look into the minds of the athletes.

Following Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211 in Las Vegas, several of the winning and losing fighters, along with their coaches, training partners or family members, took to social media to react to the event or share a message with supporters.

Check out some of those reactions.

The defeated

The defeated: Krzysztof Jotko

well fuck. that's not how I wanted it to go. I felt I was catching my groove than bam switch knee. the shots you dont see coming are the ones that hurt the most. awesome work joaquim thank you @ufc — Jesse Ronson (@Ronsoff) October 1, 2022

The defeated: Aleksei Oleinik

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjMHATWjDon/

The defeated: John Castaneda

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjONOUmpy0g/

The defeated: Trevin Jones

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjMYM4iLR-1/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjOhvXXjFFo/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjPTdRYOXsk/

The defeated: Mackenzie Dern

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjMmgT9JJww/

The victorious

The victorious: Guido Cannetti

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjMHLlfPd5J/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjPM_q6t-aj/

The victorious: Chelsea Chandler

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjMh5rBrbux/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjM_2YTuMcG/

The victorious: Brendan Allen

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjMAOlpvGl1/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjM10NPrxBC/

The victorious: Joaquim Silva

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjMJppJJym1/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjNO1swOgcf/

The victorious: Ilir Latifi

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjMKpKnPAT5/

The victorious: Mike Davis

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjMX9I5jQNk/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjOlDRUpSxj/

The victorious: Sodiq Yusuff

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjMbsTnLo3x/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjNt-2sLlHQ/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjOnZ4MpeQx/

The victorious: Raoni Barcelos

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjMuN6CuS-V/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjQWDJjrzyw/

The victorious: Randy Brown

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjM45rfumBy/

The victorious: Yan Xiaonan

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjMkMf6r1Bn/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjMz8W2O6r4/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjM3PQNOccW/

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie