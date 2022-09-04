UFC Fight Night 209 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Headliner Ciryl Gane nets $6k

PARIS – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 209 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $155,000.

The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.

UFC Fight Night 209 took place at Accor Arena. The entire card streamed on ESPN+.

The full UFC Fight Night 209 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:

Ciryl Gane: $6,000

def. Tai Tuivasa: $11,000

Robert Whittaker: $16,000

def. Marvin Vettori: $11,000

Nassourdine Imavov: $4,500

def. Joaquin Buckley: $6,000

Roman Kopylov: $4,000

def. Alessio Di Chirico: $11,000

William Gomis: $4,000

def. Jarno Errens: $4,000

Nathaniel Wood: $6,000

def. Charles Jourdain: $6,000

Abus Magomedov: $4,000

def. Dustin Stoltzfus: $4,500

Nasrat Haqparast: $6,000

def. John Makdessi: $16,000

Fares Ziam: $4,500

def. Michal Figlak: $4,000

Benoit Saint-Denis: $4,000

def. Gabriel Miranda: $4,000

Christian Quinonez: $4,000

def. Khalid Taha: $6,000

Stephanie Egger: $4,500

def. Ailin Perez: $4,000

Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2097 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2091 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,500; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $42,000 while title challengers get $32,000.

In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-30 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.

Full 2022 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:

Year-to-date total: $5,969,000

2021 total: $6,167,500

Program-to-date total: $12,136,500

