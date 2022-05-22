UFC Fight Night 206 results: Ketlen Vieira outpoints Holly Holm, who disagrees with decision

Simon Samano
·3 min read
Holly Holm believes she was robbed at UFC Fight Night 206.

Competing for the first time in 19 months, Holm dropped a close split decision to Ketlen Vieira on Saturday in the main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The judges scored the fight 47-48, 48-47 and 48-47 for Vieira, who dropped to her knees in tears the moment Joe Silva announced the result.

Holm, meanwhile, very much disagreed.

“I thought I won the fight,” Holm told Daniel Cormier inside the octagon. “I gave her Round 2, and I feel like I won all the rest of the rounds. I always feel like I can do more and be more perfect, but I thought I won the fight. I don’t feel like it was a question.”

Who was to blame for the negative outcome? Holm or the judges? The fight was hard to score right from the get-go.

Round 1 was lackluster, with Holm (14-6 MMA, 7-6 UFC) closing distance and controlling Vieira (13-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC) in the clinch – which would become a theme for a good chunk of 25 minutes – but Holm didn’t inflict much damage.

The fight picked up in Round 2 and beyond, with Vieira finding her timing on counters often when Holm attacked. Holm was nearly finished in the second when Vieira caught her in a standing rear-naked choke that turned Holm’s face purple, but without hooks she managed to sneak her left arm out and turn into the choke.

That proved to be the biggest moment of the fight, although both women certain had their moments trading.

“I came here to knock her down. She came here to stall,” Vieira said. “… She’s the ‘Preacher’s Daughter,’ but I had the glory of God here.”

Vieira continued, “She’s a great boxer, and because of that my camp was planned for me to actually grab onto her. But she came tonight (looking to grapple), and that was confusing to us. But I knew that God was gonna help me on this night.”

With the win, Vieira, 30, has her second consecutive win over a former UFC bantamweight champion after beating Miesha Tate last November. She made it clear that she wants a title shot against the winner of Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes 2, which is slated to headline UFC 277 on July 30.

“I’m next. I’m ready. I’m here.”

Holm, 40, had a two-fight winning streak snapped and is back to the drawing board in her quest to reclaim the UFC bantamweight title she hasn’t held since 2016.

Complete UFC Fight Night 206 results:

